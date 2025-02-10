Sadak Suraksha Abhiyaan Season 3: A journey of hope and responsibility

The third edition of Sadak Suraksha Abhiyaan began on January 6 with great excitement, bringing together people of all ages to champion the cause of road safety. The public awareness campaign specially focussed on children, who are not just the most vulnerable of the victims of road safety incidents but also drivers of tomorrow.

This edition started with a concert, where 1,500 hundred school students enthusiastically attended, cheered, sang, and learned about the importance of road safety interactively.

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, held a Q&A session with the students, addressing their important questions with a blend of wisdom and actionable advice. This was followed by a musical pledge and a deeply meaningful and musically rich anthem advocating road safety by Shankar Mahadevan.

The youngest participants had a special treat as Ayu and Pihu, everyone’s favourite sibling duo on social media, brought in laughter and spread joy to an otherwise serious discussion. Together, they sent a message that road safety isn’t just a topic, it’s a responsibility we all share.

Spreading the word everywhere