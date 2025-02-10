Sadak Suraksha Abhiyaan Season 3: A journey of hope and responsibility

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, held a Q&A session with the students, addressing their important questions with a blend of wisdom and actionable advice
The third edition of Sadak Suraksha Abhiyaan began on January 6 with great excitement, bringing together people of all ages to champion the cause of road safety. The public awareness campaign specially focussed on children, who are not just the most vulnerable of the victims of road safety incidents but also drivers of tomorrow.
This edition started with a concert, where 1,500 hundred school students enthusiastically attended, cheered, sang, and learned about the importance of road safety interactively.
Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, held a Q&A session with the students, addressing their important questions with a blend of wisdom and actionable advice. This was followed by a musical pledge and a deeply meaningful and musically rich anthem advocating road safety by Shankar Mahadevan.
The youngest participants had a special treat as Ayu and Pihu, everyone’s favourite sibling duo on social media, brought in laughter and spread joy to an otherwise serious discussion. Together, they sent a message that road safety isn’t just a topic, it’s a responsibility we all share.
Spreading the word everywhere
The campaign's objective literally took to the roads, not just the stage. The flag-off of Sadak Suraksha Abhiyaan was a moving event that symbolised the efforts of the campaign to raise awareness nationally. With its safety messaging, this bus transformed into a mobile classroom that visited schools in different cities, towns, and villages to interact with people from all walks of life.
The focus of this mission shifted to regional events, which brought communities together to exchange stories, take part in interactive sessions, and learn how small acts, like obeying traffic laws or wearing seatbelts, can save lives. These intimate experiences served as a reminder that every person's work counts and that change starts at the local level.
Live Telethon: A national call to action
Now, the campaign is gearing up for its most awaited stage—a grand telethon that promises to unite the nation in its mission for safer roads. Airing live on January 25, 2025, Saturday, from 11 AM onwards, the four-hour telecast will be a mix of stories, discussions, and entertainment. The event will feature an inspiring panel that champions the cause of road safety led by Gadkari and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. Celebrated lyricist Prasoon Joshi, and star actors Pankaj Tripathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Vikrant Massey will join them. Navya Naveli Nanda will be the voice of the next gen sharing her insights on collective action.
The telethon will not just be another televised event, it’s a movement that calls on each of us to step up and make a difference. Tune in, get inspired, and become part of the change. Together, we can make our roads safer and save countless lives. Stay tuned.
