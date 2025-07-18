Sahil Luthra a visionary behind India's defence innovation surge

Sahil Luthra, Founder and Managing Director of Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (VTDS), is emerging as one of the most promising young leaders in India’s defence manufacturing sector.

Born in New Delhi, Sahil was raised in an environment shaped by disciplined security professionals and the inspiring stories of elite forces like the NSG and SPG. These early influences ignited his lifelong passion for national security, weapons systems, and defence technologies—even as his first business ventures took him into a completely different domain.

Sahil’s entrepreneurial journey began with SL Investors and Developers LLP, a respected player in the land banking sector. Though successful, Sahil felt a deeper calling to contribute directly to India’s defence preparedness and technological independence. This sense of purpose led to the founding of VTDS in 2024. For him, this company is not just a business—it's a national mission to make India self-reliant in defence.

VTDS aligns with flagship government initiatives like Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, working toward a future where India builds its own capability across arms, ammunition, and advanced military equipment. The company is currently investing in infrastructure, research and development, and long-term strategic planning to lay the groundwork for scalable manufacturing.

As a strategic step, VTDS has acquired 20 hectares of land in the Jhansi node of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor. This move puts the company at the center of a growing defence ecosystem, providing access to skilled talent, robust infrastructure, and strong policy support—reflecting Sahil’s long-term vision and foresight.