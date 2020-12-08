Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder, they say. But what if your own eyes do not like what they see in the mirror? “Well, you just need an appointment for Tele-consultation with Sakhiya Skin Clinic,” says a smiling Dr. Jagdish Sakhiya, Founder & CEO, Sakhiya Skin Clinic, India's first Hair Removal & Tele Skin Clinic chain. “With our newly launched, and India’s first tele-skin clinic services our aim is to provide quality dermatology services to every corner of the country where qualified dermatologists are not available.” For more than 25 years, Sakhiya Skin Clinic has been the torch bearer of the latest technology and state of the art equipment for one’s skin care and cosmetic treatment requirements. Even before this newly launched innovative service, Sakhiya Skin Clinic brand was ranked amongst the best dermato-cosmetic clinic chain in India. With this new service, the brand is expected to get a further boost in its reputation and reach both thereby helping it emerge as the leading skin care clinics chain in India. “We understand that everyone’s skin is unique and needs personalized care and attention. The extensive range of services provided at our clinic includes both surgical & non-surgical procedures. From acne and scar treatment, to laser hair removal, chemical peeling, anti-wrinkle injections and fillers, anti-ageing treatments, tummy tuck, bridal packages, and more, we have a plethora of services under one roof that are offered by our expert doctors to transform you and your life,” elaborates Dr. Sakhiya. Sakhiya Skin Clinic provides the best in skin care and cosmetic services that science and technology can offer. This international quality clinic is the outcome of almost three decades of determined efforts by Dr. Jagdish Sakhiya. From the time he received his medical degree in dermatology, Dr. Jagdish Sakhiya worked hard to establish himself in the field of aesthetic & cosmetic dermatology. In addition to being one of India’s leading dermatologists, he is a respected and renowned authority of Cosmetic Dermatology. Dr. Jagdish Sakhiya has taken advanced training of antiwrinkle injections therapy in Australia, micro-derma & chemical peelings in Paris, fractional CO2 laser for facial resurfacing in USA, advance fillers in Dubai, meso-therapy for skin & hair in Greece, sclerotherapy in Bangalore, light based IPL skin treatments in Malaysia, laser hair removal in Israel, Q-Switched Nd-Yag laser for Skin in USA, radio frequency for skin tightening in Spain, dermaroller for various skin conditions in Australia.

Dr. Jagdish Sakhiya is a General Secretary of Gujarat State Branch of Dermatology, President of Pigmentary Disorders Society of India, President of Varachha Road Medical Association - Surat, Executive Committee Member of Cosmetology Dermatology Society of India. He is also the founder of the P.J. Foundation Scholarship that helps young needy dermatologists to attend International conferences and training workshops. He is an international fellow of American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), American Society for Laser Medicine & Surgery (ASLMS) among others.

“Led by myself, our team of experienced and qualified skin specialist doctors in India is able to provide the best in class services to our patients. Our list of satisfied customers is the testimony to the attention to detail and care that every member of our staff provides to our patients in our quest to make them more beautiful,” shares Dr. Sakhiya.

Sakhiya Skin Clinics are equipped with world class state of the art technology and equipment. Experienced cosmetic surgeons and best dermatologists in India take great care of skin requirements like Acne Treatment, Acne Scar Removal, Laser Hair Reduction, Pigmentation, Fillers, Skin Rejuvenation, Anti-Ageing, Chemical Peeling, Skin Tightening, Tattoo Removal, Pre-Bridal, Cosmetic Plastic Surgeries, Etc. of the clinic’s patrons.