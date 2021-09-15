The Modern Series - supporting dynamic new-age lifestyles

Work from Anywhere (WFA) has transitioned from a cherished dream, not so long ago, to a mainstream reality in current times. Everything from virtual meetings and webinars to online brainstorming sessions and even regular ‘work’ is happening from remote locations. Staycation submissions and on-the-go operations have made work less mundane and more flexible for the young and aspirational, who have adapted to this new normal like fish to water.
These next-gen professionals, employees and entrepreneurs are as passionate about their work as they are about leisure-time. So, naturally, their companion-of-choice is a device that can keep up with their need for long hours of hard work coupled with longer hours of online socialising and entertainment. At the same time, it must be chic, contemporary and have the right visual appeal, since it must be as much an accessory, as a work accomplice.
Within the new normal, remote learning has also emerged as a significant trend, giving a whole new touch-and-feel to the experience of education. Study patterns have become more flexible, sources of content have expanded immensely online and evaluation formats have become more digital too. All these trends must be supported by a device that is reliable and, of course, cost competitive. For all these modern beings who put great emphasis on experience and seek to live in everyday passion, MSI – a world leader in gaming, content creation and Business & Productivity laptops – has launched the Modern Series. These state-of-the-art machines support dynamic lifestyles that seek sleek portability, breath-taking design and ultimate functionality within budget friendly price ranges. Making a style statement:
To the modern being, first impressions may not be the last but they do count. Substantially. So, to appease the visual sensitivities of enthusiasts, the Modern Series comes all styled up in an understated design, with contemporary sandblasted texture in Carbon grey. Performance at the core:
For a generation that never compromises, the Modern Series features faster processing speeds for increased productivity, multitasking and steadfast performance to empower gen-now.
These features enable the device to comfortably stay in stride with frenzied paces of on-screen work-and-play and accommodate the option to achieve even faster performance over the latest integrated graphics for photo editing, video editing, and gaming.Addressing the portability prerequisite:
Compact lightweight and utterly mobile, the Modern Series are crafted to deliver portability which effortlessly facilitates work-on-the-go. With its 1.3kg ultra-light and ultra slim 16.9-18.1 mm aluminium chassis, these models are both tough and stylish and ready to take on tough travel with elegance. To offer the best of the best, MSI ensured that the product meets the MIL-STD 810G military standard for reliability and durability, in its endeavour to always strives for professionalism with world-leading technology.
At the same time, the optimized 1.5mm key travel and responsive feedback of each keystroke on the Modern Series makes the typing experience more ergonomic. The cherry on the cake is the backlit keyboard, which illuminates the keys brilliantly so that time and place and even lighting constraints do not interrupt momentum.Office or Institution in a sleeve:
Whether it is work or learning or even entertainment, the need for high power data transfers and rapid charging and long battery life becomes crucial. Further, the PCI-E Gen 4 storage support boosts daily work and even has better signal reliability and integrity for improved performance.
To recreate a feeling of being face to face with colleagues or classmates, the Modern Series delivers audio with the ability to support upto 24bit / 192kHz sampling, enabling auditory experiences to be the way they were truly intended. To delight the discerning ear, the Nahimic3 Audio enhances music into virtual surround sound over the standard audio equipment.For non-stop passion and delight
Designed for non-stop, on-the-go creators, all in all, this collection keeps creative spirits going as the long-lasting battery supports productivity of upto 10 hours. The All-in-One port, with power delivery, ensures that the devices are charged rapidly and battery life is never a constraint. The Modern Series is truly an idea whose time has come, enabling those who define the future to live in everyday passion! To explore MSI's festive discounts and offers : https://in.msi.com/Promotion/2021-diwali-buying-guide/nb?link=work-and-study&utm_source=Forbes&utm_medium=Article+&utm_campaign=2021_Diwali_NBThe pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.