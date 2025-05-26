The science behind shelf life: How Cilicant is reinventing the role of packaging

When we talk about extending the life of a consumable product, we usually talk about ingredients, not engineering. But in the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and food industries, it’s often the unseen element- the active packaging- that can make all the difference. Shelf life isn’t just about what goes into the product. It’s also about what protects it. And in this increasingly vital space, one Indian company is reshaping expectations worldwide.

Meet Cilicant: the Pune-based firm that’s quietly but decisively changing the conversation around active packaging.

Built on Chemistry. Driven by Purpose.

With over two decades of expertise in desiccant chemistry, Manish Jain channels his passion for innovation to uncover new possibilities and solutions in the field. He founded Cilicant in 2011 with the goal of developing smarter, more efficient solutions in active packaging. What began as a focused initiative has since evolved into a full-fledged innovation engine, now positioned at the intersection of packaging science and product integrity.

The company’s mission is clear: to make protection part of the product. Whether it's pharmaceuticals that degrade with the slightest trace of moisture or packaged foods vulnerable to oxidation, Cilicant designs packaging components that actively preserve what's inside. From compact sorbents to high-performance oxygen absorbers, their solutions are engineered to extend shelf life: not as a bonus, but as a baseline expectation.

“We’re not just making packaging,” says Jain. “We’re making sure what’s inside gets to the end user in its safest, most effective form. That’s what drives everything we do.”

The Often-Overlooked Power of Packaging

The concept of 'active packaging' still flies under the radar for most consumers - but its impact is far-reaching. Packaging that doesn’t actively manage the internal environment can compromise a pharmaceutical compound before it ever reaches a patient. It can shorten the window for food export, inflate spoilage costs, or sabotage a perfectly good product on a long-haul shipment. That’s why active packaging is now seen as an important contributor to business strategy, especially in highly regulated and international sectors.

Cilicant foresaw this. In the early 2010s, India’s pharma sector was ramping up exports, but companies still relied on imported packaging components. Jain recognized both the opportunity and the obligation: to build an Indian company that could match (if not exceed) global standards, while offering local agility and deeper market understanding.

Today, Cilicant is a trusted partner to leading Indian and international pharma and food companies alike, offering a suite of shelf-life solutions tailored to regional regulations, storage conditions, and product sensitivities.

Innovation Rooted in R&D

What sets Cilicant apart isn’t just its product lineup - it’s how these products come to life.

The company’s R&D team doesn’t just test against benchmarks. They actively partner with clients to conduct stability studies on real products, both in development and those already in the market. This two-pronged approach combining market responsiveness and scientific rigor enables them to constantly refine and expand their portfolio, while also catering to increasingly niche requirements.

One example is their work on new-generation oxygen scavengers designed to protect sensitive formulations without compromising packaging size. These compact, high-efficiency formats are particularly valuable in pharmaceutical products where space is tight but protection is critical.

Cilicant also places a premium on testing and traceability. Its Pune facilities are outfitted with world-class quality control labs that test all raw materials and finished goods in-house. The company holds a Type III Drug Master File with the U.S. FDA and conducts testing per the current U.S. Pharmacopoeia standards - ensuring every product can meet the demands of the most stringent regulatory environments.

Trust at Scale

In pharma and food packaging, trust is earned slowly, and lost in a heartbeat. Cilicant’s early years were shaped by this truth. Jain recalls how, even with U.S. FDA filings and GMP-compliant manufacturing, many Indian buyers were hesitant to switch from multinational incumbents.

“We weren’t just selling a product,” he says. “We had to prove, again and again, that our quality would hold up over time.”

That persistence has paid off. Today, many of those early skeptics are long-term partners. Cilicant has grown at over 30% annually and now operates two manufacturing facilities. Their consistency in product quality, customer service, and delivery timelines has made them not just an Indian success story - but a brand of growing global repute.

Global Clients, Local Innovation

What makes Cilicant’s rise even more noteworthy is how it reflects a broader shift. As global supply chains diversify and companies seek resilient partners outside traditional Western hubs, firms like Cilicant, steeped in science and rooted in agility, are becoming the go-to source for packaging innovation.

Cilicant offers speed and specificity. Their clients aren’t waiting months for samples to cross continents - they’re co-developing solutions in real time. And with expanding footprints in North America and plans for a U.S.-based manufacturing facility, Cilicant is increasingly poised to deliver global scale with local responsiveness.

What’s Next: Greener, Smarter, Closer

Looking ahead, Cilicant is doubling down on both innovation and infrastructure. Sustainability is front and center - from oxygen absorbers that reduce food spoilage to recyclable packaging formats that meet the latest regulatory expectations. Cilicant is also actively exploring biodegradable options across product lines.

The company is also exploring ways to align its design strategy with long-term environmental and compliance goals - ensuring that future-ready solutions remain as safe as they are sustainable. With international clients demanding more responsible and reliable packaging, Cilicant is building systems that support both: smart packaging ecosystems that reduce waste while maintaining pharmaceutical and food-grade efficacy.

Their move into the U.S. market marks another major step. With American pharmaceutical and food companies facing rising scrutiny over packaging waste and supply chain reliability, Cilicant aims to offer a compelling alternative: technically superior, tightly regulated, and cost-effective solutions backed by Indian ingenuity.

Active packaging is now being redefined by a new kind of leader: science-led, trust-built, and India-proud. And at the center of this shift is Cilicant: part chemistry, part commitment, and all in on redefining what shelf life should really mean.

