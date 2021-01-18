The Ultimate fitness mantra to healthy lifestyle by Lawrence Willington

Lawrence Willington was born in India and raised in Saudi Arabia. His fitness journey started in 2007 and since then he has never stopped training. He believes that common people can stay fit & healthy and can maintain a good muscular physique with a normal daily diet.
Hi, my name is Lawrence Willington. My goal is to have the most positive impact on the life of the people that I work with, helping them to become the healthiest & happiest version of themselves. I also want them to look the best they ever have this also covers performance, mindset, motivation and lifestyle.
I started my fitness journey in 2007 and since then I have never stopped training. I tried to follow different generic programs and many different types of diets, taking all sorts of supplements, doing insane exercises yes they did gave me short term results but I could never sustain them as they were too restrictive, boring or just too hard to implement. But I finally found the right formula. That there is no right way the only right way is the one that works for you. With so much conflicting and contradictory information out there it can be very frustrating and confusing to know what to do. I have designed a program that can be done by everyone on daily basis no matter if you have full time job, busy parent, want to gain weight, want to lose weight young or old I can always find something that works for them.
I am very passionate about helping people to find the right balance in their life. So that they can enjoy their lives to fullest whilst looking, feeling and performing how to they want to.
I love working with people and being a coach. My goal is to make them understand that even with their busy lives they can maintain a healthy diet and a fitness training routine which will help them to be successful with their goals, because I believe it’s the best way to feel and perform. I give them something that is fun and easy to do, when it’s fun and easy you will want to repeat it. When you want to repeat it, then It becomes a habit and when it becomes a habit then it is a part of your lifestyle. I believe everyone deserves the right to good health and to be happy with themselves inside and out.
My Goal is to promote holistic well being and the importance of fitness among the youth. Sports is a very positive outlet to utilize your energy and it helps to build healthy body and mind.
Everyone has the power to change!
You just need to believe in yourself!
