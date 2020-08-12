Three generations of market leadership by Harrison

HARRISON with main door locking solutions, wardrobe & furniture hardware, HARRISON

HARRISON, an eminent leader in Locks & Hardware, has been catering to households and Commercial spaces for the past 70 years. THE INCEPTION OF A HOUSEHOLD BRAND In 1951, Shri R.P Monga, son of Shri Hari Chand Monga (a businessman with an extensive business of flourmills in Pakistan & India) visited an industrial town famous for locks but devoid of any recognised Brand of locks. He saw a huge potential in building a network and bringing forth a Branded Product to the market and thus emerged, the now elaborate business empire, HARRISON, named after his father; Hari's son. Under the leadership of Shri R.P. Monga, HARRISON garnered a strong response and became a trusted brand for locks. During the1970s, Mr. Anil Monga, son of Shri R.P Monga, joined the business. A state level cricketer by passion, he was instrumental in accentuating the brand across the country. He discerned the scope of broadcasting at the national level and clubbed this with his vision of permeating HARRISON, pan India. Owing to his captaincy, the business saw a boost in the 1980s &1990s, with HARRISON being advertised parallel to nationalised rograms like Ramayana & Mahabharata and Hum Log. HARRISON, thus, became a name equivalent to Locks in most parts of India. THE THIRD GENERATION In late 1990, Mr. Umang Monga, the current CEO of HARRISON, started training under his father-mentor, Mr. Anil Monga. He realised the potential of building a stronger distribution & logistics system in not just India, but also Africa and the Middle East. Thus began the export of HARRISON Products. Since then, HARRISON has created new verticals, with products under 3 major brands –HARRISON has undertaken joint branding campaigns with international brands like Safe Skies Locks (US.), for HARRISON's TSA approved Travel Locks. Over the years, HARRISON's dealer network has multiplied manifold. There also exists a network of 3,000 Service Providers who are trained under HARRISON. The company aims to build its niche in A-Class cities to supply high value products such as Modular Kitchen Hardware, Fancy Door Fittings and the like. All through these 7 decades of delivering safety, quality and Innovation, the company has been steered with a vision of Consistency, persistence and building trust. Having had such a Dynamic leadership for 3 generations, HARRISON shines Gloriously as one of the leading brands in Locks and Hardware Today.