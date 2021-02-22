Transformational Solutions Shaping Inclusive Connected Citizen Ecosystem

The government of India is currently doing a massive assessment under the Ease of Living Index Assessment, a Citizen Perception Survey 2019-20. This is aimed at capturing the perception of citizens concerning the quality of life in the respective cities. Transforming the citizen lifecycle through Connected Citizen Ecosystem solutions, including e-Governance across domains such as e-Education, e-Healthcare, Agriculture, and more is a top priority for the government. Hitachi’s innovative and globally recognised OT x IT solutions, data analytics, IoT-enabled interactive devices, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics are transforming the lives of people in India. Hitachi, through Hitachi MGRM Net, has partnered with the Government of India intending to digitally metamorphose the society by ‘Powering Good’ and co-creating connected solutions that enhance social, environmental and economic values of the society, its citizens, and the customers.Besides core digital sectors like IT, a McKinsey Global Institute report, mirrors the way forward. It observes, newly digitalizing sectors such as agriculture, education, energy, financial services, healthcare, logistics and retail, as well as government services and labour markets could each create $10-$150 billion of incremental economic value in 2025. The government’s think tank, NITI Aayog, in its vision document. “Strategy for India @75” emphasizes such sector-specific technology and innovation as one of the top drivers of economic growth, citizen welfare and governance enhancement.

“One of the transformative and evolutionary areas where Hitachi is contributing to technologically empower India is through Hitachi MGRM Net. Backed by more than 30 years of global research on human lifecycle, Hitachi MGRM Net sets the benchmark in creating an array of holistic solutions on a platform which encompasses the entire lifecycle of a citizen starting from birth till the end of their journey.” says, Mr Bharat Kaushal Managing Director, Hitachi India.