Travelling will not be same again post COVID era

With summer holidays approaching, everyone has their travel plans in line to give their mind and body relaxation. Every year beaches in Malaysia to the soothing atmosphere in Mauritius to the European cities attractions
are filled with tourists from all corners of the world but this year seems to be getting harsh on our holiday plans. Owing to the ongoing Covid-19 situation due to which there has lockdown imposed on most parts of the world, questions like when we can travel again, when will international travel begin, can we go for vacation this summer; all such questions brainstorm our minds. Once this nightmare is over, travel will begin again but there would be certain safety measures and precautions need to be kept in mind.
The thought of travelling now requires a big NO! All sort of non-essential travel stands cancelled right now due to COVID-19 especially for those who are more prone to getting affected by coronavirus. Most likely for the rest of 2020 and part of 2021, the United States and Europe will continue to implement social distancing measures and might even remain locked down.
Borders are expected to remain shut, particularly to countries with high number of cases being reported. Safe corridors will reopen
(e.g. Germany, Switzerland, Austria), but with restrictions and health checks. Separation between wealthier countries (e.g. Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, Australia, Japan) that will re-open with very strict travel restrictions and checks, and densely populated developing countries (e.g. India, Indonesia) where the virus has led to long lasting impact. Travel to and from these countries would be highly restricted. Many countries have denied giving an estimated date of return, with France and Egypt calling it too soon for a response.
France has been the strictest in resuming overseas travel, with even domestic tourism looking unlikely this summer. Local hoteliers and tour agencies are fearing tourism won't be able to return until 2021. A post corona travel would be different. International travel will fall out as people will stay closer to the safety of their homes. “Staycations” and road trips will be favoured overflying or cruising, because of their difficulty in implementing social-distancing measures. For now, it’s impossible to give statement regarding when it will be safe to fly or cruise again. Air travel will be massively affected and only happen between safe corridors. To make travel by plane safe, passengers will be required to wear masks and there would be temperature checks before boarding as well.
With fingers crossed hoping for a soon end of the nightmare and a safe vacation on its way!
