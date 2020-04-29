  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. Brand Connect

Turning the wheels of fortune

Here is a story which will instill your faith in persistence. A story of a man, who began his career selling ISP connections and is presently on the board of MNCs

BRAND CONNECT
Published: Apr 29, 2020 05:14:53 PM IST
Updated: Apr 29, 2020 05:55:20 PM IST

feature imsge - vineet puri forbes 900x600
"If four things are followed - having a great aim, acquiring knowledge, hard work, and perseverance - then anything can be achieved" - A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

Meet Vineet Puri, a 44-year-old corporate executive based out of Gurgaon, India. Born in a one-bedroom house, Vineet spent his childhood and adolescent years in the crowded lanes of Raj Nagar and Tughlakabad. However, the open drains and narrow lanes could not stop him from dreaming. Vineet would spend 2.5 hours of his day commuting in public transport to pursue his schooling as a child, always believing there was more life had to offer. Not one to get bogged down, Vineet started taking tuitions right after high school. The extra buck came in handy to fund his higher education and took some load off his parents too.

Under pressure from society, Vineet tried his hand at clearing competitive exams with little success. He then tried to launch multiple small businesses with his limited funds. Selling ISP connections and being a medical rep were gigs Vineet took on to survive during early stages of his career. Vineet toiled and saved enough to self-sponsor his education in a US university, where he completed his MBA degree, while washing utensils at local restaurants to meet his expenses. Vineet returned to India after a year, in 2004, and got married to his childhood love.

inside - vineet forbes 900x600
Soon after, the wheel of fortune started to turn in his favour. From one job to another in the corporate sector, Vineet worked with greater determination towards his dreams. In 2007, Vineet became the Vice President of a listed MNC, with a handsome 7-digit salary. Today, Vineet is a board member with an MNC, member of a premier trade body, and a senior business executive with a large MNC with international portfolios, marquee clients and earnings running into 8 digits.

While continuing to climb the ladder to success, Vineet mentors those who are ready to learn. When asked to comment about his success, he says he believes success is the synonym of hard work and persistence. We could not agree more.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No Forbes India journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated

MORE STORIES

sm_irrfan khan_07_vk
Forbes India
Timeline: Irrfan's journey from struggling actor to acting legend
brian humphries cognizant
Harichandan Arakali
Pandemic will push firms to digital business models: Cognizant Tech CEO
irrfan 1
Divya J Shekhar
Obituary: Actor Irrfan Khan dies at 53
ppe
Pranit Sarda
India's PPE crisis puts workers in the line of fire
making social distancing work
IIM Bangalore
Making social distancing work
sm_airborne coronavirus_gettyimages-1204384880
Airborne Coronavirus detected in Wuhan hospitals
sm_china virus compensation
China mounts aggressive defense to calls for Covid-19 compensation
rapid testing
Samar Srivastava, Namrata Sahoo
Rapid testing: Race against time
Pandemic will push firms to digital business models: Cognizant Tech CEO
Timeline: Irrfan's journey from struggling actor to acting legend