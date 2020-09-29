Vitality of dofollow backlinks and how Digpu helps your website excel

In the process to turn your website into a brand and get huge traffic effortlessly, a lot of things count including the design, unique and original content and on-page and off-page search engine optimization (SEO). But the most vital factor that helps a website to rank higher in search results on Google or on any other search engine is the presence of dofollow backlinks, the most important off-page SEO.When search engines rank websites for a particular keyword, they count on a lot of factors. Among all of them, SEO experts believe that dofollow backlinks play the most vital role. Dofollow backlinks allow Google, or whatever search engine is being used, to follow them and reach your website. When other websites link to your domain, a post or a page, search engines get a strong signal to rank your domain, post or page higher than those websites which have comparatively less dofollow backlinks. Basically, these are links that will pass on the SEO benefits of the website where it is built from to the hyperlinked website. Interestingly, the dofollow backlinks are major backlinks that have the ability to pass on link juice. The no-follow backlinks, however, don’t really make a difference as far as long-term results are concerned.Dofollow backlinks created from high PR and high Domain Authority sources will pass on the link juices towards hyperlinked websites/domains. This will improve its ranking position significantly in search engines. This makes it imperative to concentrate link building activities on sources that allow you to build these kinds of links when doing SEO. And, this is where Digpu comes to your rescue and make your website standalone.The dofollow backlink service from Digpu is unique and revolutionary. They provide a clean, transparent, legitimate, time-efficient and cost-effective method to remarkably enhance a website’s link profile and improve its overall page rank. Digpu offers plenty of dofollow backlink spaces online for offsite optimization purposes. Also, it diversifies backlink sources for achieving best results. Disrupting the traditional method of building links in places such as article directories, web 2.0 properties, forums, and blog commenting, Digpu has roped in more than 230 quality websites with high page rank to supercharge your website from 0 to 230+ high quality dofollow backlinks in a matter of days. The most interesting aspect of the backlink service provided by Digpu is that the experts consider the focus keywords and niche of your website and create the most suitable piece of content in order to provide authoritative and organic link juice.Dofollow backlinks are undoubtedly the most vital factor for higher search engine rankings, which consequently result into good visibility, huge traffic and manifold increase in revenue due to boost in organic traffic. However, such a link-building process takes years of hard work and consistency. Digpu’s disruptive and innovative dofollow backlink building offering is the most desirable option for websites / businesses who want a rocket-start for off-site SEO, done the right way.