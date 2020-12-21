Vito Glazers' Glazers Media To Write A New Chapter In Asian, European PR Markets

Recognised as one of the top Public Relations Executives of 2020, Vito Glazers is expanding his public relations and media services across Asia and Europe with his new venture - Glazers Media. This move was a natural progression for Vito, who is already one of the emerging names in the PR industry and is also a leading entrepreneur who inspires millennials with his blitzkreig attitude to PR and business. Glazers got his start in the media in 2009 as a correspondent for the Spanish Television Network - Telemundo - from where he went on to create and act in his own American reality television show “Mystery Millionaire.” Vito went on to do several other successful television and film projects in Hollywood, both in front of the cameras and behind the scenes. This experience helped Vito Glazers turn his company into one of the fastest-growing digital PR companies in the world, and by 2019, he had earned the “2 Comma Club Award” for owning the first PR company to achieve more than $1,000,000 in sales through the “ClickFunnels” platform. Glazers Media, a venture launched by Vito Glazers, is a boutique agency that helps individuals and firms kick start their careers with the help of online reputation management. They also focus on helping influencers build a reputation that would help in pushing their social media careers and gain publicity through various social media platforms. Talking about the idea behind his latest venture, Glazers says, “I started doing public relations for people and brands after I had faced a terrible situation myself. There were no PR firms at the time which had any understanding of the internet, so I had to learn it all myself from the scratch. There was a lot of hit and trial involved during the early days. After repairing the damage done to my own reputation, and seeing the importance of building an online reputation, I made it my mission to help as many people as possible clear fake reviews and rebuild their lives and their businesses. Now our business is focused primarily on helping people become influencers in their area of expertise, but I will always have a passion for working with reputation management clients.” With increased digitisation of businesses all over the world, and social media spreading its tentacles everywhere, the importance of building a reputation online has also increased considerably. So, it won’t be long before the Glazers Media is going to become your go-to-choice, if you are looking for a PR firm that offers complete solutions from online reputation management to become successful influencers.