Vivek Kunwar creates an uplifting ad-campaign featuring Milind Soman
Lifelong's new campaign featuring Milind Soman urges you to keep working out every day, especially in these testing times. The ad film was shot in Delhi and was directed by Vivek Kunwar
BRAND CONNECT
Published: May 12, 2020 03:38:42 PM IST
Updated: May 12, 2020 06:15:46 PM IST
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has most certainly jumbled up priorities for people around the world. Vivek Kunwar has delivered what is arguably one of the best COVID-19 campaigns so far for the sheer amount of positivity this film spreads. With gyms shut down for the foreseeable future and frequent social distancing PSAs discouraging even the fitness conscious to go out for a jog, this campaign is just the nudge that we all need.
Vivek said “While we were conceptualizing this ad, we really wanted to stay true to Lifelong’s brand communication and at the same time we wanted to create something that builds on Milind’s rockstar cool personality and a cult-like following he has amongst the fitness conscious.”
“While we were in the middle of the postproduction the lockdown happened. We decided to tweak the presentation to make people think of ways to burn calories, even in the times of extreme uncertainty and extending lockdowns”, Vivek added.
Lifelong has been going full throttle since it raised $5m in Series A last year from Singapore based Tanglin Venture Partners. With expanding product lines and now celebrity endorsements, Lifelong expects to come out of the lockdown stronger than before.
Talking about the campaign, CEO and Co-Founder, Lifelong Online, Bharat Kalia said, “Milind is a fitness icon and it is our shared values and outlook towards a healthy lifestyle that has brought us together. We hope to bring cutting edge fitness products to every Indian home and build a strong community of enthusiasts together and I believe we cannot have a better ambassador than Milind Soman to advocate this cause”.
Milind Soman's still from Lifelong’s latest commercial
On asked about the campaign and what value it has to offer, Milind Soman said “I am extremely happy to partner with Lifelong Online as the brand ambassador for the Fitness category. We share similar beliefs of encouraging people to adopt a healthy lifestyle and lead a more balanced life. With this partnership I am looking forward to working with the Lifelong team to promote some of their best fitness products which are designed specifically to help consumers start their fitness journey right from their homes”.
The film was conceptualized and executed by the creative team at Motif Global, a Gurgaon based film production house. Motif Global has created media content for some of the biggest global brands like Facebook, Bain & Co., LinkedIn, Shell, GSK, Nestle, and for agencies such as FCB Ulka, Ogilvy, Dentsu and numerous others in the recent past. Motif Global has emerged as one of the best film production houses in India. Its success in the past few years can partly be attributed to a strong animation and post-production team it has built.
“In times of a global lockdown, while all shoots are stalled, we see a manifold increase in the demand for animated content. A team of animators and editors that we have built over the last few years now comes out as our strongest offering. We want to continue adding more animation capacity within the team over the months to come”, said Manoj Pant, Animation and Post-production Head, Motif Global.
This film is another testament to the cinematic prowess of Vivek Kunwar as an ad filmmaker. Motif Global has proved its production mettle once again and Lifelong’s brand communication fits in like a glove with an inspirational voice-over. The message is delivered by none other than someone who is most certainly India’s finest fitness supermodel and we think this one film that you can play every-time you need a nudge to burn some calories.
Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No Forbes India journalist is involved in the creation of this content.