Budget 2023: Govt eyes divestment target of Rs 51,000 cr in FY24





The government has reduced its target for divestment in the financial year starting April. In the Union Budget, it has set a target of Rs 51,000 crore for the financial year 2024, which is around 21 percent lower than Rs 65,000 crore budgeted estimates in the previous fiscal. For the current fiscal too, the divestment target has been reduced to Rs 50,000 crore, show budget documents released by the government on Wednesday. However, with just two months left for the fiscal to end in March, even the reduced number is far from the halfway mark.



“On the divestment front, the government estimates are broadly unchanged, with projected revenues at Rs 61,000 crore. This could, though, imply less divestment and more dividend income from public sector companies, as the department of public assets had indicated this accounting change, which could explain lower dividend collections from other sources,” says Rahul Bajoria, MD and head of emerging markets Asia economies (ex-China), Barclays.





