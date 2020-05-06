Sanitary Panels, created by Rachita Taneja, is a feminist webcomic that comments on business, society, culture and politics.Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the creator alone, and do not reflect those held by Forbes India.
Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy
Comic: Boys will be...noise?
Post-Covid-19: These sectors offer a glimmer of hope to economy
India's mega evacuation plan starts May 7: All you need to know
Adam Neumann, WeWork's Former Chief, sues SoftBank
India Inc CEOs see work from home advantage, long term
Tom Cruise to shoot movie in outer space?
Children are falling ill with a baffling ailment related to Covid-19
Staggering Work and Home Quarantine: A Strategy for Measured Relaxation of Lockdown
No country for migrants
EXPLAINED: Why does it take so long to create a vaccine?
When recovery comes, industry segments will quickly bounce back: TCS COO
How will we buy our perfume now?
Victoria's Secret sale to private equity firm falls apart
7 Successful battle strategies to beat COVID-19
What life looks like after the lockdown