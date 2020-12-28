  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. Coronavirus

New Year's Eve: If you must party, learn to do it safely

If you're planning to party on New Year's Eve despite the advisory against it amid the Covid-19 outbreak, here are some things you should keep in mind to keep yourself and your loved ones safe

By Forbes India
Published: Dec 28, 2020 05:02:34 PM IST
Updated: Dec 28, 2020 05:20:51 PM IST

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Vaccine Report Card: How far are we?
Capital Ideas, with Borosil's Shreevar Kheruka: Changing with the times