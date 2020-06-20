  1. Home
Akshay Kumar again the only Indian on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list for 2020

While Kumar's rank went down from 33 to 52, check out how this year's top-earning stars turned the business of celebrity into $6.1 billion, $200 million shy of last year's haul

By Forbes
Published: Jun 20, 2020 07:52:22 AM IST
Updated: Jun 19, 2020 04:07:09 PM IST

akshay kumar_bgPhoto by Prodip Guha/Getty Images

In one of the biggest celebrity cash-outs of all time, Kylie Jenner agreed to sell 51 percent of her Kylie Cosmetics to beauty giant Coty in November. Her cut: $540 million before taxes, by Forbes’s estimates—more than Wall Street thought it was worth, and more than enough to crown her this year’s top-earning celebrity. Right behind her at No 2 is brother-in-law Kanye West, who brought in all but $10 million or so of his estimated $170 million in pre-tax earnings from his high-end sneaker brand, Yeezy.

Click here for the list

Edited by Zack O’Malley Greenburg and Rob LaFranco | Reported by Kurt Badenhausen, Kellen Becoats, Madeline Berg, Dawn Chmielewski, Hayley Cuccinello, Abigail Freeman, Chase Peterson-Withorn, Christina Settimi, Ariel Shapiro and Chloe Sorvino

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

(This story appears in the 03 July, 2020 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

