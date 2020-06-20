Akshay Kumar again the only Indian on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list for 2020

Photo by Prodip Guha/Getty Images

In one of the biggest celebrity cash-outs of all time, Kylie Jenner agreed to sell 51 percent of her Kylie Cosmetics to beauty giant Coty in November. Her cut: $540 million before taxes, by Forbes’s estimates—more than Wall Street thought it was worth, and more than enough to crown her this year’s top-earning celebrity. Right behind her at No 2 is brother-in-law Kanye West, who brought in all but $10 million or so of his estimated $170 million in pre-tax earnings from his high-end sneaker brand, Yeezy.Edited by Zack O’Malley Greenburg and Rob LaFranco | Reported by Kurt Badenhausen, Kellen Becoats, Madeline Berg, Dawn Chmielewski, Hayley Cuccinello, Abigail Freeman, Chase Peterson-Withorn, Christina Settimi, Ariel Shapiro and Chloe Sorvino