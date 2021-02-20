Survivers and thrivers: 25 small businesses that stood out during Covid-19

Even in the most challenging times, the best entrepreneurs find ways to excel. The 25 small companies listed here—all of which have less than $50 million in 2019 sales and fewer than 200 employees—are successfully navigating this turbulent year, even as some of their founders cope with personal losses from Covid-19. Their paths vary. Some make things that are increasingly critical, such as software that improves hospital operations or robots that clean schools. Others have shifted to adapt to the pandemic, such as the extended-stay hotel operator using its rooms to house displaced international students and travelling doctors, or the maker of rolling buff ets that started producing plexiglass dividers. These small-business standouts showcase the strength, adaptability and diversity of America’s entrepreneurs, giving us hope for the country’s economic future.