Dogecoin surges after Twitter accepts Musk's buyout offer

Meme coin Dogecoin surged by 25 percent on Monday after Twitter accepted Elon Musk's buyout offer

By Shashank Bhardwaj

Image: Shutterstock

As the news about Elon Musk purchasing Twitter spread, the prices of the Tesla-endorsed meme coin Dogecoin surged by over 27 percent on Monday. Twitter’s share price rose 5.6 percent by the end of the day. The meme coin had jumped from $0.12 to $0.16 at the time of writing. Musk holds 9.2 percent of Twitter, making him the company's largest shareholder.

The Twitter buyout and Dogecoin price rise have no direct correlation. But the news has attracted a lot of speculation in the cryptocurrency markets, with investors hoping that Dogecoin would find a place in Twitter’s long-term plans.

Kryotomon’s CMO, Tomar Nuni, had avered earlier this month, “The speculation is that advertisers could be able to pay DOGE for ads and other uses on Twitter. We had seen the same happening when Tesla revealed the ability to pay for its goods with DOGE. So the speculation could be around Musk’s businesses and stakeholdings starting to accept crypto, as Tesla does.”

In a tweet earlier this month, even Elon Musk had hinted at Doge as a possible payment option for Twitter Blue—the subscription-based version of Twitter with premium services. Tesla already accepts Doge as payment for its online merchandise store. He had also tweeted about working with Dogecoin developers to improve adoption and development, in another May 2021 tweet.

Dogecoin is the 10th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and is inspired by the 2013 Doge meme. It was created as a joke cryptocurrency to mock Bitcoin’s volatility. The meme cryptocurrency gained prominence after the Tesla CEO endorsed it in a series of tweets last year. In 2021, Elon Musk was being touted as the self-proclaimed Doge father, and his tweets had quite an impact on the cryptocurrency’s price movements. In May 2021, Dogecoin rallied to its all-time high of 67 cents riding high on Musk’s posts.

In November last year, Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s former CEO, had stepped away from Twitter and is now focusing on his payments company, Block, earlier known as Square. The rechristening reflects Dorsey’s cryptocurrency and blockchain ambitions. On the other hand, Tesla has been one of the biggest corporate bitcoin buyers. Musk’s inclination toward cryptocurrencies and how he prioritizes them in the future will be a great vector in determining whether Twitter will see more crypto native features added to its platform.

Bitcoin’s censorship resistance aligns with Musk’s utopian vision of a free speech world. Musk said in a statement on Monday, “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.”

The writer is the founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash

Sustainable Bitcoin mining grew 60% in the past year

Read More..

Bored Ape Club Instagram hacked, NFTs stolen

Read More..

Dogecoin surges after Twitter accepts Musk's buyout offer

Read More..

Meta to open first physical store in metaverse bet

Read More..

New York looking to criminalise crypto frauds

Read More..

Popular NFT launch on Ethereum loses $34 million in faulty smart contract

Read More..

DeFi platforms at much higher risk than centralised exchanges: report

Read More..

Twitter to allow crypto payments, backed by Stripe

Read More..

Bahamas may allow residents to pay taxes with crypto

Read More..

Coinbase to acquire BtcTurk exchange for $3.2 billion

Read More..

Paris Hilton invests in Afterparty's new NFT ticketing platform

Read More..

Ridley Scott to Make a Movie on Ethereum

Read More..

Russia to include cryptocurrencies in its updated tax laws

Read More..

40 crypto companies sign open letter to EU regulators

Read More..

BTC and ETH will break all-time highs in 2022: Celsius CEO

Read More..

Blockchain games are leading the DApp industry: DappRadar report

Read More..

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman calls for global crypto regulations

Read More..

WazirX co-founders shifting base to Dubai

Read More..

Blockchain.com reportedly exploring IPO this year

Read More..

CoinDCX raises over $135 million in fresh funding round, now worth $2 billion

Read More..

Atari terminates blockchain joint venture with ICICB Group

Read More..

Monero's July hard fork confirmed by its community

Read More..

Backed by Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary, WonderFi set to acquire Canadian exchange Coinberry

Read More..

US Govt Links North Korea to Axie Infinity Hack

Read More..

Jack Dorsey's first tweet NFT resells for only $280

Read More..

Opera crypto browser now available on iOS

Read More..

Beanstalk Stablecoin protocol loses $182 million in governance exploit

Read More..

Jack Dorsey vs. Vladimir Tenev on Bitcoin transaction fees

Read More..

Ripple claims 'a very big win' in SEC case

Read More..

Argentinian town to invest in crypto mining to fight inflation, upgrade rail infra

Read More..

Pantera Capital closing fundraise for its blockchain fund after raising $1.3 billion

Read More..

Homegrown blockchain co Polygon commits to go carbon neutral this year

Read More..

NBA registers four NFT trademarks

Read More..

US crypto expert jailed 63 months for helping North Korea

Read More..

Fortnite developer Epic Games raises $2 billion to build for the metaverse

Read More..

Indian companies storm the metaverse and NFT space

Read More..

Coinbase is producing a movie trilogy on Bored Ape NFTs

Read More..

Multiple Indian Twitter accounts hacked, NFT content posted

Read More..

German police shut down $1.3 billion illegal darknet firm

Read More..

Meta tests sale of virtual goods in metaverse

Read More..

Bitcoin 2022 Conference: Bitcoin Maximalists attack national currencies

Read More..

Binance Gets In-Principle Approval to Operate as Crypto Broker in Abu Dhabi

Read More..

EU limits Russians' crypto investments to 10k Euros

Read More..

Coinbase suspends UPI payments in India three days after launch

Read More..

From KFC to Tesla, Dell: Crypto-curious corporations struggle to find right recipe

Read More..

In Texas, crypto miners turn to solar power

Read More..

South Africa concludes technical Proof-of-Concept for its CBDC settlement system

Read More..

Terra buys $200 million in AVAX for reserves

Read More..

Bitcoin will remain as a standard: Chess world champion Garry Kasparov

Read More..

Coinbase launches in India

Read More..

Meta working on virtual money 'Zuck Bucks': report

Read More..

Germany closes Russian darknet marketplace Hydra

Read More..

Britain paves way to accept stablecoin

Read More..

Crypto industry reels from $600 million hack

Read More..

NFT of Nelson Mandela's arrest warrant auctioned for $130,000

Read More..

Bank of England calls for tighter regulation of cryptocurrencies

Read More..

ECB's Lagarde 'concerned' about crypto use to dodge Russia sanctions

Read More..

Crypto provides fix for some in crisis-hit Afghanistan

Read More..

Bitcoin to the rescue: Cryptocurrencies' role in Ukraine

Read More..

Digital art in spotlight as Dubai makes crypto hub bid

Read More..

G7 looks to thwart cryptoassets use as Russian sanctions dodge

Read More..

Can cryptocurrencies give Russia, others breather from economic sanctions?

Read More..

Cryptocurrencies enter Russia-Ukraine conflict

Read More..

Russia seeks to regulate cryptocurrencies

Read More..

Donald Trump's NFT collection to laud his own presidency

Read More..