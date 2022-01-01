Edward Snowden reveals he's one of the creators of Privacy Coin Zcash

Privacy coins like Zcash are increasingly gaining momentum, especially in the backdrop of Western sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine

By Shashank Bhardwaj

Edward Snowden
Image: Pedro Fiúza/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Edward Snowden, the NSA whistleblower whose leaks sparked a global discussion over internet surveillance, is said to have had a backstage role in the development of the privacy-enhancing cryptocurrency Zcash (ZEC). The former US defence contractor was one of six people who took part in the "ceremony" that established Zcash's so-called trusted setup.

Snowden agreed to make his participation public in a recent message to Zooko Wilcox, co-founder and CEO of Electric Coin Company, Zcash’s developer. “As long as it is clear that I was never paid and had no stake, it was just a public interest thing, I think you can tell people,” he wrote.

In an exclusive interview with Zcash Media for their educational video titled "The End of Zcash's Trusted Setup: Who is John Dobbertin?" Snowden himself confirmed the revelation. The video, which is just under 9 minutes long, brings together some of Electric Coin Co.'s significant technological challenges and triumphs since the inception of the privacy coin six years ago.

Snowden's interest in privacy-protecting technologies was first noticed by Wilcox when he spoke virtually at a Bard College event, where he highlighted the significance of privacy technology in providing ordinary people with the feeling of being alone. Wilcox was searching for people who were already practising strict privacy standards in their daily lives to participate in the Zcash ceremony, and Snowden was the perfect match.

For several reasons, privacy coins are now more important than ever. Unlike bitcoin and ether, Zcash uses a cryptographic mechanism to ensure that transactions are untraceable and cannot be linked to wallet holders. Such an arrangement is particularly advantageous in the current environment when crypto exchanges are under pressure to monitor Russia-related crypto activities following sanctions from Western countries due to its invasion of Ukraine.

Since Putin's invasion on February 24, Zcash has surged by more than 67% to $147, whereas Bitcoin has only climbed by 9% in the same duration.

The writer is the founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash 

Edward Snowden reveals he's one of the creators of Privacy Coin Zcash

Read More..

BlackRock launches blockchain industry ETF

Read More..

Ethereum's incoming switch to Proof-of-Stake driving down GPU prices

Read More..

Central African Republic adopts bitcoin as legal currency

Read More..

Brazil approves law to regulate crypto

Read More..

Binance announces crypto card for Ukrainian refugees

Read More..

New York bans crypto mining using non-renewable power

Read More..

Derivatives exchange Bitget launching in India

Read More..

NFL Releases NFT collection on Polygon

Read More..

Sustainable Bitcoin mining grew 60% in the past year

Read More..

Bored Ape Club Instagram hacked, NFTs stolen

Read More..

Dogecoin surges after Twitter accepts Musk's buyout offer

Read More..

Meta to open first physical store in metaverse bet

Read More..

New York looking to criminalise crypto frauds

Read More..

Popular NFT launch on Ethereum loses $34 million in faulty smart contract

Read More..

DeFi platforms at much higher risk than centralised exchanges: report

Read More..

Twitter to allow crypto payments, backed by Stripe

Read More..

Bahamas may allow residents to pay taxes with crypto

Read More..

Coinbase to acquire BtcTurk exchange for $3.2 billion

Read More..

Paris Hilton invests in Afterparty's new NFT ticketing platform

Read More..

Ridley Scott to Make a Movie on Ethereum

Read More..

Russia to include cryptocurrencies in its updated tax laws

Read More..

40 crypto companies sign open letter to EU regulators

Read More..

BTC and ETH will break all-time highs in 2022: Celsius CEO

Read More..

Blockchain games are leading the DApp industry: DappRadar report

Read More..

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman calls for global crypto regulations

Read More..

WazirX co-founders shifting base to Dubai

Read More..

Blockchain.com reportedly exploring IPO this year

Read More..

CoinDCX raises over $135 million in fresh funding round, now worth $2 billion

Read More..

Atari terminates blockchain joint venture with ICICB Group

Read More..

Monero's July hard fork confirmed by its community

Read More..

Backed by Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary, WonderFi set to acquire Canadian exchange Coinberry

Read More..

US Govt Links North Korea to Axie Infinity Hack

Read More..

Jack Dorsey's first tweet NFT resells for only $280

Read More..

Opera crypto browser now available on iOS

Read More..

Beanstalk Stablecoin protocol loses $182 million in governance exploit

Read More..

Jack Dorsey vs. Vladimir Tenev on Bitcoin transaction fees

Read More..

Ripple claims 'a very big win' in SEC case

Read More..

Argentinian town to invest in crypto mining to fight inflation, upgrade rail infra

Read More..

Pantera Capital closing fundraise for its blockchain fund after raising $1.3 billion

Read More..

Homegrown blockchain co Polygon commits to go carbon neutral this year

Read More..

NBA registers four NFT trademarks

Read More..

US crypto expert jailed 63 months for helping North Korea

Read More..

Fortnite developer Epic Games raises $2 billion to build for the metaverse

Read More..

Indian companies storm the metaverse and NFT space

Read More..

Coinbase is producing a movie trilogy on Bored Ape NFTs

Read More..

Multiple Indian Twitter accounts hacked, NFT content posted

Read More..

German police shut down $1.3 billion illegal darknet firm

Read More..

Meta tests sale of virtual goods in metaverse

Read More..

Bitcoin 2022 Conference: Bitcoin Maximalists attack national currencies

Read More..

Binance Gets In-Principle Approval to Operate as Crypto Broker in Abu Dhabi

Read More..

EU limits Russians' crypto investments to 10k Euros

Read More..

Coinbase suspends UPI payments in India three days after launch

Read More..

From KFC to Tesla, Dell: Crypto-curious corporations struggle to find right recipe

Read More..

In Texas, crypto miners turn to solar power

Read More..

South Africa concludes technical Proof-of-Concept for its CBDC settlement system

Read More..

Terra buys $200 million in AVAX for reserves

Read More..

Bitcoin will remain as a standard: Chess world champion Garry Kasparov

Read More..

Coinbase launches in India

Read More..

Meta working on virtual money 'Zuck Bucks': report

Read More..

Germany closes Russian darknet marketplace Hydra

Read More..

Britain paves way to accept stablecoin

Read More..

Crypto industry reels from $600 million hack

Read More..

NFT of Nelson Mandela's arrest warrant auctioned for $130,000

Read More..

Bank of England calls for tighter regulation of cryptocurrencies

Read More..

ECB's Lagarde 'concerned' about crypto use to dodge Russia sanctions

Read More..

Crypto provides fix for some in crisis-hit Afghanistan

Read More..

Bitcoin to the rescue: Cryptocurrencies' role in Ukraine

Read More..

Digital art in spotlight as Dubai makes crypto hub bid

Read More..

G7 looks to thwart cryptoassets use as Russian sanctions dodge

Read More..

Can cryptocurrencies give Russia, others breather from economic sanctions?

Read More..

Cryptocurrencies enter Russia-Ukraine conflict

Read More..

Russia seeks to regulate cryptocurrencies

Read More..

Donald Trump's NFT collection to laud his own presidency

Read More..