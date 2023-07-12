Axelar teams up with Microsoft for hybrid blockchain solutions





Axelar, a cross-chain protocol, and tech giant Microsoft have joined forces to bridge the gap between public and private blockchains. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as Axelar becomes the first cross-chain protocol to be listed on Microsoft's Azure marketplace, expanding its reach to a vast ecosystem of Azure users.



By partnering with Microsoft, Axelar aims to tap into the extensive network of companies leveraging Azure, Microsoft's cloud service. This strategic move holds tremendous potential for Axelar's products, allowing the integration of established internet technologies with public blockchains in ways that offer meaningful value to users.

The collaboration will enable developers to access Axelar's tools through the AxelarJS Software Development Kit (SDK) available on the Azure marketplace. Additionally, developers can leverage Axelar's general message-passing functionality, which facilitates the seamless integration of features across different blockchains and databases.





One of the key areas of exploration between the two companies is the integration of public and private blockchains to support artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Sergey Gorbunov, co-founder of Axelar, emphasised the importance of trust in AI systems, highlighting the need for multiple layers of verification. He explained that combining private and public blockchains can establish roots of trust, ensure data integrity, and maintain jurisdictional boundaries. This approach enables the verification of data sources and establishes trust across all consumers, regardless of their location.





Axelar has experienced significant growth and successful fundraising. The company supports a wide range of blockchains and has attracted notable participants in its funding rounds, including prominent investment firms.





With over 25,000 applications and services available in Azure's marketplace, including a growing number powered by blockchain technology, Axelar's listing opens up new possibilities for developers and businesses looking to leverage hybrid blockchain solutions.





The collaboration between Axelar and Microsoft signifies a significant step forward in the adoption of hybrid blockchain solutions. By combining the strengths of both companies, the partnership aims to unlock new opportunities for seamless integration, trusted data exchange, and the advancement of AI applications within the blockchain ecosystem.





As blockchain technology continues to evolve, collaborations like this will play a pivotal role in driving innovation and realising the full potential of blockchain across various industries.





The writer is the founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash