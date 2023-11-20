Demand for blockchain developers rising fast, platforms like SearchMyExpert filling in





As blockchain permeates all sectors, there’s a palpable increase in demand for quality blockchain developers. Blockchain developers, using their expertise in decentralised technologies, design and implement secure, transparent, and tamper-proof systems that ensure the integrity of digital transactions across apps and services.



According to Fortune Business Insights, the anticipated global market size for blockchains is expected to reach $469.49 billion by 2030. Organisations seem fairly keen to integrate blockchain in their operations.

The complexity of blockchain development demands a skill set encompassing decentralised architecture, cryptography, security, scalability, and interoperability. The rapid evolution of blockchain also adds to the complexity. Identifying experts who are not only well-versed in current practices but also adaptable to emerging trends becomes a challenge for organisations. And platforms are rushing in to fill this market need.





SearchMyExpert is a platform that, while it caters to several requirements, is also aiming to streamline the process of finding top-notch blockchain developers. Its founder, Amritpal Singh says, “As the popularity of blockchain technology grows, businesses are keen to integrate it in their operations to provide value to their customers. But the trouble is finding the right talent. Through SearchMyExpert, businesses gain access to a pool of vetted blockchain development companies, eliminating the uncertainty associated with authenticity and competence."





Bypassing traditional inquiry forms, Search My Expert provides direct access to company representatives via phone and email. The platform verifies company credentials, including business incorporation, years in business, leadership team, and employee strength.





Client reviews, ratings, and rankings serve as valuable tools for businesses navigating the selection process. Singh adds, “By providing genuine feedback and insights into the capabilities of blockchain agencies, Search My Expert facilitates informed decision-making.”





Singh adds, “From assessing technical capabilities and experience to ensuring solution design expertise and project management skills, the evaluation process is structured to guide businesses towards successful partnerships.”





SearchMyExpert isn’t the only platform in this space, of course. In fact, the mushrooming of several options in this market only underscores the rising demand for blockchain development - it’s far from peaking.





The writer is the founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash