Metaverse education implemented by a Japanese city to help combat growing absenteeism

Image: Shutterstock

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

Toda, Saitama, a Japanese city, implemented a metaverse-schooling programme to entice pupils, particularly those who lived far from school, to attend courses.The city of Toda selected the metaverse schooling programme, which lets students roam the campus and take classes online. Students who wish to attend classes in the metaverse must first obtain permission from the principal of their respective schools, according to local broadcaster NHK.According to official statistics, 244,940 Japanese elementary and junior high school students missed at least 30 days of instruction in FY 2021. A fifth-grader preferred internet discussions to attend in-person classes, according to an NHK story.Even though the child hadn't attended school in almost two years, they shared a love of hanging out with friends and playing outdoor sports like tag.Japanese officials rely on metaverse education to promote a sense of community among students, while current efforts to raise school attendance continue to encounter challenges.Sugimori Masayuki, the facility's director, wishes to see the metaverse students grow up and eventually live independently in society.To establish itself as Japan's Web3 centre, the city of Fukuoka has partnered with Astar Japan Labs.The mayor of Fukuoka, Soichiro Takashima, acknowledged the city's plans to spearhead the Web3 effort, saying: "We have to do in the context of Web3 what large companies did for the world when Japan was strong.""Work closely with Fukuoka City to recruit more developers and entrepreneurs," said Sota Watanabe, the creator of Astar Network.Incorporating immersive settings with an easy-to-use interface can make learning sessions more entertaining and focused. This makes it easier for teachers and students to rapidly and successfully complete predetermined learning objectives.In other words, learning materials don't have to be translated from a 3D world into a 2D book and then back into the learner's 3D thinking; they stay true to themselves. Effectively in the sense that learning proceeds more quickly since the 3D content's intuitive nature makes it easier to understand and remember.The more potent and easily-remembered images generated in the metaverse outperform passive learning (teacher transmits knowledge) and understanding through reading (learner reads a book) in the case of true experiential learning.