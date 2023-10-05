Optimism Network Embraces Decentralisation with its New Fault-Proof System Testnet

Image: Shutterstock

OP Labs, the developer of the Optimism network, has launched a testnet version of the OP stack’s first fault-proof system. As outlined in their blog post on October 3rd, the fault proofs are live on the blockchain’s public testnet, OP Goerli.Until now, OP Stack-based networks like Optimism and Base relied on centralised sequencers to process transactions and feed them into the Ethereum blockchain. However, these sequencers are prone to confirming fraudulent transactions. Users cannot control sequencer actions and can’t block them even if they submit incorrect data.The OP Labs’ fault-proof system promises to address these risks. The modular system comprises three key components: a fault-proof program (FPP), a fault-proof virtual machine (FPVM), and a dispute game protocol. These components will allow networks to customise their fraud prevention mechanisms, thereby preserving trust and consistency within the system.The modular design of OP Labs’ fault-proof system opens doors to a future with multi-proof systems, unique dispute games, and a variety of FPVMs. It lays the foundation for ecosystem contributors to build alternative fault-proof components to secure the system further. The system’s modularity creates opportunities for developers within the collective to engage in shaping and sustaining the OP Mainnet and the Superchain.The fault-proof system is a significant leap towards decentralisation for the Optimism network. OP Labs CEO Karl Floersch believes the system will remove the need for trusted parties in network activities and open the door for community participation in fraud prevention. It will eventually enable secure bridging without central fallback.Due to the OP Stack’s open-source ethos and MIT licence, its fault-proof system paves the way for several protocol implementations. It moves the network closer to Stage 2 technical decentralisation and lays the foundation for strong social decentralisation.OP Labs actively encourages community members to participate in testing through their ‘Immunefi Bug Bounty Program’, fostering a collaborative approach to enhance the system’s security. They believe the ecosystem will become more decentralised as the contributors grow. Once testing is successful, the Superchain is expected to attain greater decentralisation and efficiency, marking a significant milestone in its development journey.