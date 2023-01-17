Texas A&M to offer a course on Bitcoin

Image: Shutterstock

Colleges in the United States are increasingly offering courses on Bitcoin and crypto, with Texas A&M being the latest to join the trend. The College of Engineering and the Mays Business School will be offering a course called "Bitcoin Protocol" starting on January 17th, which will be taught by Korok Ray, an associate professor at the Mays Business School.Professor Ray announced in a series of tweets that after taking the "Bitcoin Protocol" course, students would be taught "Programming Bitcoin," where they will learn how to develop their own Bitcoin library. He also mentioned that it took months of effort to get the courses approved by the school's curriculum committee.In addition to teaching about the technical aspects of blockchain technology and crypto, U.S. colleges are now also offering courses on the legal and regulatory issues related to these fields.An adjunct professor at Boston University's Law School, Thomas Hook, recently announced that the school now offers a course called "Crypto Regulation" for students who are interested in learning about how lawyers and companies in the crypto industry can navigate through regulatory challenges when bringing their products and services to market. According to Professor Hook, the course is designed to give future lawyers an understanding of the various legal and regulatory issues that companies in the crypto industry may face around the world.Several other universities have also begun offering courses on crypto, including Harvard, MIT, Oxford, National University of Singapore, Cornell, and University of California Berkeley.According to crypto researcher Josh Cowell, one of the major obstacles hindering widespread adoption of crypto is a lack of good educational resources. He believes that providing high-quality education about crypto can help improve people's financial literacy and overall understanding of this technology.