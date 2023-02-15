The Centre Pompidou in France to host its first-ever exhibition featuring NFTs





The Centre Pompidou, the top museum for contemporary art in Paris, revealed on February 10 that it plans to launch a permanent exhibit showcasing the intersection of art and blockchain through non-fungible tokens (NFTs).



The exhibit will include NFTs from 16 digital artists globally, including famous collectibles like CryptoPunk #110 and Autoglyph #25, which were both donated to the museum.

Xavier Rey, who is the director of the French National Museum of Modern Art, stated that the Centre Pompidou is continuing its focus on digital art and its relationship with blockchain technology.





Rey mentioned that the artists are now exploring the innovative territory of Web3 to create new and exciting works, and the collection of NFTs is an indication of the museum's continued support for artists in their pursuit of new means of expression, which is the core of modern art.





This spring, the Centre Pompidou, which is famous for displaying masterpieces from renowned artists like Frida Kahlo, Henri Matisse, and Vassily Kandinsky, is set to host its first-ever exhibition featuring NFTs.





Yuga Labs, the creator of the NFT collection CryptoPunks, has held the intellectual property rights to the collection since March 2022. The company has launched a legacy project that involves donating Punks to leading art institutions worldwide, such as the Institute of Contemporary Art in Miami, where they have already donated CryptoPunk #305.





Yuga Labs said it is excited to see CryptoPunk #110, a popular collectible, being displayed in the Centre Pompidou, which is known to be one of the most prestigious contemporary art museums worldwide. Greg Solano, the co-founder of Yuga Labs, expressed his honour in helping drive the cultural conversation surrounding Web3 and NFTs.





NFTs are digital assets that act as a representation of tangible items in the real world, such as art, music, in-game items, and videos. NFTs utilise distributed ledger technology to provide a method of authentication for purchasers of unique items, verifying factors like ownership.





The writer is the founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash