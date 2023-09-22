Uniswap collaborates with DoDAO to boost blockchain education





On September 21, Uniswap Foundation announced the launch of a comprehensive educational platform in collaboration with DoDAO, a leading DeFi and blockchain education provider.



The educational platform is called Uniswap University and is tailored for beginners as well as seasoned v3 liquidity providers. It is similar to learning academies set up by centralised exchanges like Binance, Bitget, and Bybit.

Uniswap Foundation, in its announcement, stated, "Navigating the intricacies of concentrated liquidity in Uniswap v3 can be daunting. With specialised jargon and complex financial strategies, it's easy to feel overwhelmed." Thus, the University aims to offer a structured learning pathway for all its participants, whether you are a new DeFi entrant or a veteran.





The Uniswap University is based on a tiered curriculum. It offers courses, simulations, and guides on various topics, ranging from “What is a DEX?” to advanced topics such as “Strategy Backtesting Tools.”





The courses cover foundational concepts such as “Getting started with Uniswap” to mastering strategies in the “Liquidity Provider course.” The simulations allow users to gain quick, practical experience with Uniswap v3 without risking any real money. The tidbits offer a brush-up on essential topics when you are short on time.





In one of its advanced courses, Uniswap teaches users the fundamentals of becoming a liquidity provider on v3. It writes, “In this chapter, we will explore several potential strategies that you, as a liquidity provider, can consider. These include holding (HODL) stable coins, maintaining 50% of two different tokens, possessing 100% of one token, providing wide range liquidity, providing narrow range liquidity, and supplying liquidity in volatile token pools. Each strategy comes with its own set of advantages and drawbacks.”





The Uniswap Foundation and DoDAO’s partnership to create Uniswap University aims to help users learn about and use Uniswap v3 safely and effectively. Uniswap University is a valuable resource for anyone wanting to learn more about Uniswap v3 and DeFi in general. It is also an excellent example of how the Uniswap Foundation is working to promote education and adoption of DeFi.





The ever-evolving nature of the blockchain and DeFi space means that education must keep pace with rapidly changing technologies, regulations, and market dynamics. Additionally, accessibility to such educational platforms, particularly for those in regions with limited internet connectivity or resources, remains a concern. However, collaborations like the one between Uniswap Foundation and DoDAO represent positive steps towards addressing these challenges. They demonstrate the commitment of the crypto community to promoting knowledge-sharing and inclusivity within the DeFi space.





As the industry continues to grow, it will be essential to tackle these challenges collectively and ensure that educational resources are readily available to all, regardless of their background or location.





The writer is the founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash