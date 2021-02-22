Overview of Fungal Infection

Dermatophytes (tinea)

Yeasts: Candida, including non-albicans candida species, Malassezia, Piedra

Moulds.

Mycetoma

Chromoblastomycosis.

Histoplasmosis

Coccidioidomycosis

allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture"&gt; Issued in Public Interest by Oaknet Healthcare

Itching of the feet

Scaling and flaking of the skin of the feet

Itching of the groin area

Red, scaly rash in the groin area

Red, itchy area on the scalp, often in the shape of a ring

Hair loss in the affected area

Lesions or sores that are raised, are yellow-white in color, and appear in patches in the mouth or throat and/or on the tongue

Sore, bleeding gums

Patches or lesions that become sore, raw and painful, making it difficult to eat or swallow

Thick, white vaginal discharge that has a texture similar to cottage cheese

Vaginal irritation

Vaginal itching

Burning with urination

Diarrhea

Difficulty swallowing (esophagus)

Nausea

Vomiting

Antiseptic mouth washes for oral thrush

Diagnosing and treating any underlying diseases, such as HIV/AIDS and diabetes. Treating the high blood sugar levels of diabetes may resolve a current infection and is critical to minimizing the risk of developing recurrent fungal infections.

Eating yogurt or taking acidophilus supplements, which can help to correct the abnormal balance of microorganisms in the mouth and digestive tract

Medications, including prescription topical or oral antifungal medications such as fluconazole

Being very young or very old

Douching or using feminine deodorants or scented tampons

Exposures to contaminated surfaces especially shower facilities, swimming pools, hot tubs/spas.

Having diabetes

Having a weakened immune system due to such conditions as HIV/AIDS, or taking steroid medications or chemotherapy

Organ transplant recipient

Poor personal hygiene

Taking strong antibiotics, especially for long periods of time

Wearing tight-fitting underwear, thongs, jeans, or other pants if you are a female

Fungal infection, also known as a mycosis, refers to the invasion of a host's tissue by specific types of fungi. Mycoses often start in the lungs following inhalation of fungal spores or on the skin due to localized colonization.These affect the outer layers of the skin, the nails and hair. The main groups of fungi causing superficial fungal infections are:These involve the deeper layers of the skin (the dermis, subcutaneous tissue and even bone). The causative organisms live in the soil on rotting vegetation. They can get pricked into the skin as a result of an injury but usually stay localised at the site of implantation. Deeper skin infections include:Systemic mycoses may result from breathing in the spores of fungi, which live in the soil or rotting vegetation, or present as an opportunistic disease in immunocompromised individuals.Although uncommon, some may infect healthy individuals. The result is most often a mild infection and long-lasting resistance to further attack, but occasionally these infections are more severe and chronic (especially in the immune suppressed). The organisms causing systemic fungal infections include:Symptoms of fungal infections differ depending on the type and severity of the infection, the area of the body affected, and individual factors. Symptoms of athlete’s foot include:Symptoms of jock itch most often occur in men and include:Symptoms of ringworm include:Symptoms of fungal infections that affect the mouth (oral thrush) include:Symptoms of fungal infections that affect the vagina (vaginal thrush) include:Symptoms of fungal infections that affect the digestive tract (fungal gastroenteritis) include:Treatment of fungal infections begins with seeking regular medical care. Regular medical care allows your health care professional to assess risks of developing fungal infections and promptly order diagnostic testing for fungal infections and underlying conditions as needed. These measures greatly increase the chances of diagnosing and treating underlying causes of fungal infections in their earliest stages. Fungal infection treatment includes:A number of factors increase the risk of developing fungal infections. These factors include: