Influencers are setting a new agenda beyond communication and making money

Influencers are subtly steering their followers' choices and inclinations to also try and make a positive impact through their work, Ramya Ramachandran, founder CEO, Whoppl writes
The new breed of cultural architects—social media influencers—harness the burgeoning power of Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube. The 21st-century merchants are influencing millions with one tap, with their ideas, trends and lifestyle. They are moving towards becoming the vanguards of the consumer culture shift, both socially and beyond.
From fashion and beauty to health, travel and politics, influencers are setting a new agenda, subtly steering their followers’ choices and inclinations.
Thanks to social media, influencers are taking their skills worldwide and putting India back on the world map, one post at a time. Their communication consists of a fine blend that makes it palatable to transcend borders, going places where one must not have imagined in their wildest dreams a few years ago. Is this hinting towards a new form of globalisation, heralded by the new-age merchants?