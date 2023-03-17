Dr Ashish Chauhan discusses diabetes and heart disease

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

Diabetes is a chronic clinical condition posing severe health risks worldwide. Globally speaking, India ranks second, trailing China, with nearly eight crore diabetic cases, out of which 50% are undiagnosed. The prevalence of diabetes in Southern India is close to 10%.Though high blood sugar levels characterize diabetes, clinical studies have found its close association with other chronic outcomes such as Coronary artery disease (CAD), heart attack, and stroke. Almost two-third of diabetic people suffer from associated conditions like obesity, hypertension and dyslipidemia. They also have a higher incidence of early chronic kidney disease due to diabetic nephropathy. Together, these factors contribute towards increased cardiovascular events, exposing diabetic people to a 3-4 times elevated risk of morbidity and mortality due to CADs.It is, therefore, imperative for diabetic people to be aware of their clinical condition and take necessary measures to prevent diabetes-associated health complications and avert fatal outcomes. Medical experts have recommended five steps toward healthy diabetes management. These include:● Right Food● Right Exercise● Right Medicines● Right Habits● Right ThoughtsDiabetics have an increased risk of CAD and thus require special attention. Implementing healthy lifestyle modifications can be beneficial in managing the condition and reducing the risk of CAD. Furthermore, it is essential to remain vigilant towards any cardiac symptoms, as these can be indicative of heart diseases and might require emergency treatment..