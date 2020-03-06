  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. Doctor's Voice

High Blood pressure: Home monitoring and impact of family history

Family history influences your chances of having high BP, while in patients with high BP home monitoring of BP certainly helps, says Dr. Ashok Mukherjee

BRAND CONNECT
Published: Mar 6, 2020 02:22:40 PM IST
Updated: Mar 6, 2020 03:46:37 PM IST

ashok - 900x600
Checking your blood pressure at home is an important part of managing high blood pressure. Various International organizations recommend that anyone with high blood pressure monitor his or her blood pressure at home. Self-monitoring can help your doctor diagnose high blood pressure earlier especially, if you have elevated blood pressure or another condition that could contribute to high blood pressure, such as diabetes or kidney problems. Monitoring blood pressure changes at home can help you to know whether your lifestyle changes or medications are working, and aid your doctor in making decisions about your treatment, such as adjusting dosages or changing medications.

Blood pressure monitors are available widely and without a prescription, so home monitoring is an easy step toward improving your condition. Before you start, it's important to know the right technique and to find a good home blood pressure monitor. Also, home blood pressure monitoring is not a substitute for visits to your doctor, and home blood pressure monitors may have some limitations. However, if continued home monitoring shows your blood pressure is under control, you might be able to make fewer appointments with your doctor.

Issued in Public Interest by USV PVT LTD 

A family history of high blood pressure means you have someone in your family (a blood relative such as a mother, father, sister, or brother) who has or had high blood pressure before the age of 60. Family members share genes, behaviors, lifestyles, and environments that can influence their health and their risk for disease. The risk for high blood pressure can increase even more when heredity combines with unhealthy lifestyle choices, such as smoking cigarettes and eating an unhealthy diet. If you have one or more close family members with high blood pressure before the age of 60, it means you are twice likely to have it. It is important to understand that a family history of high blood pressure does not mean you will have high blood pressure, but it does increase your chances.

To keep high blood pressure at bay while you have family history, you should get your blood pressure checked at least once a year to make sure it is within normal levels. Reduce other risks for high blood pressure by eating healthy foods, using less salt, exercising, losing weight if needed and stopping smoking. If you are already being treated for high blood pressure, it is important to take the medications regularly that have been prescribed for you. Also, keep your scheduled appointments with your health care provider.

Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated

MORE STORIES

keep calm and invest
Monica Bathija
Why SIP inflows continue to rise, despite market volatility
wipro
Harichandan Arakali
India's tech firms including Wipro, Infosys, work to minimise Coronavirus risk
img_0234
Sanitary Panels
Comic: The real drug deals
sandeep suri - 800x600
Brand Connect
Self-monitoring of blood pressure is important
sm_nyt_sick leave_shutterstock_226373290
Coronavirus: Walmart, Uber and Others Tweak Sick-Leave Policies
karthi kumar marshan s
Rajiv Singh
How Kotak Mahindra Bank scripted marketing history
sm_virus hanks
Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson test positive for Coronavirus
email
Alex Konrad
Long live email?
JP Morgan's CEO has emergency heart surgery; spotlight on succession plans
Two seats left for this trip to the International Space Station