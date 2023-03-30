Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

Knee pain is the most common symptom of osteoarthritis in the knee, making it difficult to perform daily activities and routine work, thus affecting the quality of life.Osteoarthritis usually develops slowly and leads to chronic pain conditions over time. Most people develop this condition after age 40. But other factors such as injury, unhealthy lifestyle habits, or genetics can cause early induction at a younger age.Knee osteoarthritis occurs when cartilage in the knee joint wears out or breaks down, resulting in friction and painful bone spurs. It is characterized by stiffness, swelling, reduced locomotion, and severe pain in the joint.This musculoskeletal manifestation can be prevented by maintaining fitness and body weight, indulging in daily physical activity and regular exercising, proper dietary habits, and following a healthy and active lifestyle.Though the effects of osteoarthritis of the knee cannot be cured or reversed, requisite medical assistance and self-care can help relieve symptoms and slow the progression of the ailment.The treatment of knee osteoarthritis might include nonsurgical treatments like pain modulators, physiotherapy and lifestyle modifications, injections of either steroid or hyaluronic acid, or surgery. Surgery is an option for chronic forms of osteoarthritis. Surgical treatments include cartilage grafting, knee osteotomy, partial knee replacement, and total knee replacement. However, post-operative measures such as physiotherapy and lifestyle changes are crucial in bringing it to normalcy and boosting the overall quality of life.