Monitoring your blood pressure: A silent killer at home

Purchase a reliable upper arm monitor that has been clinically validated.

Familiarize yourself with the monitor and follow the correct procedure.

Measure your blood pressure at the same time each day, such as before breakfast and before dinner.

Refrain from consuming caffeine, tobacco, and alcohol before taking your blood pressure readings.

Empty your bladder, sit with your back supported and legs on the ground, and keep your hand steady on the table for five minutes.

For best accuracy, take 2-3 readings a minute apart and average the results. If an alerting response causes the initial reading to be higher than usual, that reading should be ignored.

Keep a record and share the information with your doctor during your next appointment.

Hypertension, also known as 'Silent Killer,' is a significant health risk for millions of Indians yearly, with one in every three individuals suffering from high blood pressure. To manage hypertension, it is essential to maintain a healthy lifestyle, monitor blood pressure regularly, and seek medical advice if needed. Tracking blood pressure at home is a beneficial tool to ensure hypertension is effectively managed. It enables individuals to monitor changes in their blood pressure, recognize patterns or trends, and provide valuable information to their doctor.Here are some tips on monitoring your blood pressure at home:Remember, home monitoring should not be a substitute for regular medical checkups, so consult a doctor if there are any concerns or questions about your readings.