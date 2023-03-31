Dr Pavan opinion on cardiac rehabilitation

Exercise includes walking, jogging, cycling, swimming, strength training, and stretching. Exercise helps to increase the strength and endurance of the heart and improve overall physical fitness.

Education focuses on learning about the causes and effects of heart disease, understanding treatment options, and making lifestyle changes that can help reduce the risk of further heart problems.

Lifestyle counseling helps people learn how to make healthier dietary choices, quit smoking, and manage stress.

Cardiac rehabilitation is an essential part of recovery for individuals who have experienced a heart attack, heart surgery, or other cardiovascular event. Led by a team of healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, physical therapists, dietitians, and psychologists, cardiac rehabilitation is a personalized program of exercise, education, and lifestyle changes that aims to reduce the risk of further heart problems by improving physical fitness and addressing risk factors, such as high cholesterol and high blood pressure. It also helps reduce heart disease symptoms, such as chest pain, and can help individuals become more active and independent.Cardiac rehabilitation typically includes supervised exercise, education, and lifestyle counseling.Cardiac rehabilitation is an inevitable part of the recovery process after a heart attack or other heart-related event. It can help reduce symptoms, improve physical fitness, and reduce the risk of further heart problems. With apt support and guidance, people with heart disease can make healthy lifestyle changes and enjoy a better quality of life.