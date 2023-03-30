Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

A surge in sedentary behavior and unhealthy dietary habits have triggered a global obesity epidemic along with a sharp rise in the incidence of type-2 diabetes. These conditions transmute as the risk factors for cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases, which further complicates the management of musculoskeletal diseases.Obesity is an important comorbidity of many musculoskeletal conditions and is closely related to the development of osteoarthritis (OA); one of the most common musculoskeletal health issues. Thus it is necessary to formulate certain strategies aiming to reduce obesity in adults which will in turn reduce the occurrence of OA and can control or alleviate pain conditions.Exercising and weight loss measures have benefitted overweight and obese adults with knee OA in many clinical trials. Thus combining weight-loss strategies with moderate exercise schedules can help combat musculoskeletal symptoms and improve the overall pain conditions.