Overview of Ischemic Stroke

Ischemic Stroke is the most common type of stroke which can be present in pre-determined syndromes due to the effect of decreased blood flow to particular areas of the brain. Etiology of ischemic stroke is due to either a thrombotic or embolic event. In the Thrombotic Stroke a blood clot is formed inside the artery in the brain which blocks the blood flow. Usually seen in older persons. Embolic Stroke is caused by blood clot or plaque debris that develops elsewhere in the body and then travels to one of the blood vessels in the brain through the bloodstream.Causes of Ischemic Stroke are Intracranial atherosclerosis, Carotid plaque with arthritogenic emboli, Aortic arch plaque, Cardiogenic emboli, Penetrating artery disease, Flow reducing carotid stenosis, Atrial fibrillation, Valve Disease, Left Ventricular Thrombi Risk Factors associated with Ischemic Stroke are Hypertension, carotid artery stenosis, atrial fibrillation, cigarette smoking, diabetes mellitus, dyslipidaemia, sickle cell disease, poor diet, physical inactivity, and obesity. Alcohol and drug abuse, the metabolic syndrome, oral contraceptive use, sleep-disordered breathing, migraine, hyperhomocysteinemia, elevated lipoprotein (a), elevated lipoprotein-associated phospholipase, inflammation, infection, and hypercoagulability. Previous transient ischemic attack or previous stroke. Hyperlipidaemia. Postmenopausal hormone therapyThe American Stroke Association (ASA) recommends remembering F.A.S.T for Signs of Strokes F = Face droopingA = Arm weaknessS = Speech problemsT = Time to callDiagnosis of Ischemic Stroke can be done through CT scan & MRI.Treatment of Ischemic Stroke can be achieved by Intravenous Thrombolysis with Alteplase, Mechanical thrombectomy, Antiplatelet Treatment with Aspirin & Anticoagulant treatment with Unfractionated Heparin