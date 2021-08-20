  1. Home
Overview of Ischemic Stroke

Dr. Rahul Nag Namburi discussing basic overview of ischemic stroke & also highlighting the modalities required to be followed for treatment of Ischemic Stroke

Published: Aug 20, 2021 12:04:26 PM IST
Updated: Aug 20, 2021 12:54:39 PM IST

Ischemic Stroke is the most common type of stroke which can be present in pre-determined syndromes due to the effect of decreased blood flow to particular areas of the brain. Etiology of ischemic stroke is due to either a thrombotic or embolic event. In the Thrombotic Stroke a blood clot is formed inside the artery in the brain which blocks the blood flow. Usually seen in older persons. Embolic Stroke is caused by blood clot or plaque debris that develops elsewhere in the body and then travels to one of the blood vessels in the brain through the bloodstream.


Causes of Ischemic Stroke are Intracranial atherosclerosis, Carotid plaque with arthritogenic emboli, Aortic arch plaque, Cardiogenic emboli, Penetrating artery disease, Flow reducing carotid stenosis, Atrial fibrillation, Valve Disease, Left Ventricular Thrombi Risk Factors associated with Ischemic Stroke are Hypertension, carotid artery stenosis, atrial fibrillation, cigarette smoking, diabetes mellitus, dyslipidaemia, sickle cell disease, poor diet, physical inactivity, and obesity. Alcohol and drug abuse, the metabolic syndrome, oral contraceptive use, sleep-disordered breathing, migraine, hyperhomocysteinemia, elevated lipoprotein (a), elevated lipoprotein-associated phospholipase, inflammation, infection, and hypercoagulability. Previous transient ischemic attack or previous stroke. Hyperlipidaemia. Postmenopausal hormone therapy
The American Stroke Association (ASA) recommends remembering F.A.S.T for Signs of Strokes F = Face drooping
A = Arm weakness
S = Speech problems
T = Time to call

Diagnosis of Ischemic Stroke can be done through CT scan & MRI.Treatment of Ischemic Stroke can be achieved by Intravenous Thrombolysis with Alteplase, Mechanical thrombectomy, Antiplatelet Treatment with Aspirin & Anticoagulant treatment with Unfractionated Heparin

