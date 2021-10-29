  1. Home
Tips to Live healthy with Diabetes

Dr. Jyoti Bhattari underlines importance of healthy lifestyle changes and regular blood glucose monitoring in living a healthy life with type 2 diabetes

BRAND CONNECT
Published: Oct 29, 2021 09:41:58 AM IST


Diabetes is a lifestyle disorder that if not well controlled, is associated with numerous complications. Absence of initial symptoms, unawareness about the importance of diabetes screening, and prevalent myths about diabetes exaggerate the burden of its complications. In this video, Dr. Jyoti Bhattari underlines the prevalence of undiagnosed diabetes and busts frequent myths about living healthy with diabetes. Dr. Jyoti highlights that lifestyle modifications like healthy diet, regular exercise and relaxation, medication adherence, quitting smoking, and staying positive goes a long way in managing diabetes and reducing the risk of its complications. She also recommends regular monitoring of blood glucose levels and other laboratory investigation like lipid levels, blood pressure, foot and eye examination to enhance early screening for complications.



Issued in Public Interest by USV PVT LTD

The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

