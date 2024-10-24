How to link Aadhaar card to bank account: Online and offline methods

Have you ever wondered why linking your Aadhaar number to a bank account is important? It's not just about meeting requirements – it's about ensuring the security of your transactions and making financial processes smoother. Your Aadhaar card holds unique information about you, and when it's linked to your bank account, it adds an extra layer of verification. Plus, it helps streamline government benefits, ensuring they reach you hassle-free. This guide explores different ways to link an Aadhaar card to a bank account online. Let's dive in and simplify this process together!Also Read: Top 10 banks in India by market cap in 2024
Step by step guide to link Aadhaar card to bank account
Here is a detailed guide outlining the steps of linking Aadhaar number to bank account through different ways.
Link Aadhaar with bank account using internet banking
Here's how to connect Aadhaar card to bank account using internet banking:
Log in to your bank's net banking account with your customer ID and password.
Navigate to the 'My Account' section and select the 'Update Aadhaar with Bank Account (CIF)' sub-section.
Input your password for Aadhaar registration.
You'll be directed to a new screen where you must input your Aadhaar number twice.
Click on 'Submit,' and you'll receive a notification confirming the linking of Aadhaar number to bank account.
Linking Aadhaar number to bank account offers several benefits:
Enhanced security: Aadhaar linking adds an extra layer of security to your bank account by verifying your identity through biometric and demographic information, reducing the risk of unauthorised access.
Direct benefit transfer (DBT): Linking Aadhaar facilitates seamless transfer of government subsidies, pensions, and other benefits directly into your bank account, eliminating intermediaries and ensuring timely delivery of funds.
Streamlined processes: Aadhaar linking simplifies various banking processes such as KYC (Know Your Customer) verification, account opening, and transaction authentication, making banking operations more efficient and convenient.
Reduced paperwork: As Aadhaar is a universal identification document linked to your bank account, you may experience reduced paperwork for availing banking services and government schemes.
Access to financial services: Aadhaar linking promotes financial inclusion by enabling easier access to banking services, credit facilities, and insurance schemes, especially for individuals in rural and remote areas who may not have traditional identity documents.