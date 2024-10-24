How to link Aadhaar card to bank account: Online and offline methods





Step by step guide to link Aadhaar card to bank account

Link Aadhaar with bank account using internet banking

Log in to your bank's net banking account with your customer ID and password.

Navigate to the 'My Account' section and select the 'Update Aadhaar with Bank Account (CIF)' sub-section.

Input your password for Aadhaar registration.

You'll be directed to a new screen where you must input your Aadhaar number twice.

Click on 'Submit,' and you'll receive a notification confirming the linking of Aadhaar number to bank account.

Link Aadhaar with bank using bank’s mobile application

Download your bank's mobile app from the Google Play store/Apple App store.

Next, sign in using your credentials.

Head to the 'Services' tab and select the 'View/Update Aadhaar Card Details' option in the 'My Accounts' section.

Input your Aadhaar number twice as requested, then click 'Submit.'

You'll receive a notification once your Aadhaar card has been linked to your bank account.

Link Aadhaar card to bank account using SMS

Compose an SMS with the format: UID [space] Aadhaar Number [space] Account Number

Send the SMS to 567676.

You'll receive a confirmation message indicating the acceptance of your request. Your bank will then verify your details with UIDAI, and once the verification is successful, you'll be notified.

However, if any of your details don't match, you'll be instructed to visit your nearest bank branch.

Link Aadhaar card with bank account using phone

Give a missed call to your bank's toll-free number.

After giving the missed call, you'll receive a call back from your bank.

During the call, you'll be prompted to select options from the IVR (interactive voice response) system and enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number.

Once your Aadhaar is successfully linked with your bank account, you'll receive a confirmation notification via text message.

Link Aadhaar number to bank account by visiting the bank branch

Request an Aadhaar linking application form from a bank official.

Fill out the form carefully, ensuring accurate bank account details and Aadhaar number.

Attach a self-attested copy of your Aadhaar card to the form.

Submit the completed form and self-attested copy of your Aadhaar to the concerned bank official. You'll also need to present your original Aadhaar card for verification.

After your information is confirmed, your request will be approved, and your Aadhaar card will be connected to your bank account within a short period.

Link Aadhaar with bank account at the ATM

Place your ATM card into the machine and input your personal identification number (PIN).

Navigate to the 'Registrations' option in the 'Services' tab, then select 'Aadhaar registration.'

Choose your account type and input your 12-digit Aadhaar number twice. Then, click on 'Okay' or 'Confirm.'

Once your Aadhaar is successfully linked to your bank account, you'll receive a notification on your registered mobile number.

Check Aadhaar and bank account linking status

Visit the UIDAI website.

Enter your Aadhaar number and complete the authentication process.

After authentication, the website will display the linking status, confirming whether your Aadhaar is linked to your bank account.

Benefits of linking Aadhaar with bank account

Enhanced security: Aadhaar linking adds an extra layer of security to your bank account by verifying your identity through biometric and demographic information, reducing the risk of unauthorised access. Direct benefit transfer (DBT): Linking Aadhaar facilitates seamless transfer of government subsidies, pensions, and other benefits directly into your bank account, eliminating intermediaries and ensuring timely delivery of funds. Streamlined processes: Aadhaar linking simplifies various banking processes such as KYC (Know Your Customer) verification, account opening, and transaction authentication, making banking operations more efficient and convenient. Reduced paperwork: As Aadhaar is a universal identification document linked to your bank account, you may experience reduced paperwork for availing banking services and government schemes. Access to financial services: Aadhaar linking promotes financial inclusion by enabling easier access to banking services, credit facilities, and insurance schemes, especially for individuals in rural and remote areas who may not have traditional identity documents.

