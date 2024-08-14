PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: How to apply, get subsidy, required documents and more





What is PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana?

Eligibility criteria for PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

Only those residing within the country can apply.

The scheme prioritises poor and middle-income families.

Your home must have a roof that can accommodate solar panels

A valid connection from your local electricity distribution company (DISCOM) is mandatory.

You cannot have received financial assistance for solar panel installation beforehand.





Documents required for PM Surya Ghar Solar Yojana

Proof of identity: This could be your Aadhar card, voter ID card, passport, or driving licence.

Proof of address: This could be your Aadhar card (if the address is updated), electricity bill, ration card, or property tax receipt.

Electricity bill: The latest copy of your electricity bill is required to verify your connection details and consumption.

Roof ownership certificate: This document proves you own the property where the solar panels will be installed. It could be your property registration papers or a document from the local authority confirming ownership.





Process for availing subsidy under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

Registration

Visit the official website of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

Create an account and register using your personal details, including your name, address, and contact information.

Provide details about your electricity connection, property ownership, and roof suitability for solar panel installation.

Online application

Once registered, log in to your account and fill out the online application form for the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

Provide information about the desired solar power system capacity you want to install.

Upload the required documents and submit the form.

Feasibility assessment and approval

Upon receiving your application, the concerned authorities will conduct a feasibility assessment to determine whether your roof is suitable for solar panel installation.

This assessment may involve authorised personnel physically inspecting your property.

If the assessment is positive, your application will be approved, and you will receive an intimation.

Vendor selection and installation

The implementing agency or government department will provide an empanelled list of vendors.

You can select a vendor from this list and finalise the installation contract.

The vendor will procure, install, and commission the solar power system on your rooftop.

Net metering and inspection

Once the solar power system is installed, you will need to apply for net metering with your local DISCOM.

Net metering allows you to offset your electricity consumption with the generated solar power and receive credits for excess electricity fed into the grid.

A DISCOM official will inspect the installed solar power system to ensure it meets the required standards.

Subsidy disbursement

After successful inspection and net metering setup, you will be eligible for the subsidy under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

The subsidy amount will be credited to your bank account linked to the application.

How to apply online for PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

Head to the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana website and click "Apply for Rooftop Solar."

Select your state, district, and electricity provider. Enter your customer account number and proceed.

Provide your mobile number and email to complete registration. Then, apply for "Rooftop Solar" using the online form.

Once the DISCOM approves your application, you can choose a vendor from their list to install the solar panels.

Apply for a net metre after installation. After the DISCOM inspection, a commissioning certificate will be generated.

Present your bank details and a cancelled cheque through the portal. The subsidy will be credited within 30 days.

How does PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana work?

Reduced dependence on the grid: The scheme encourages installing solar rooftop panels on your home. These panels convert sunlight into electricity, allowing you to generate your own power. This reduces your reliance on the traditional electricity grid and its associated costs.

Subsidy assistance: The government provides financial assistance to make solar rooftop panel installation more affordable for participating households.

Net metering: Net metering is a crucial element that allows you to connect your solar power system to the grid. The electricity you generate is used to offset your grid consumption. Any excess power produced during the day can be put back into the grid, earning you credits that can be used to reduce your future electricity bills.

Environmental benefits: The scheme contributes to a cleaner environment by promoting solar power.

The Prime Minister's Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is a government initiative in India. It aims to promote rooftop solar installations across the country by offering subsidies and providing free electricity to participating households. This program empowers households by equipping them with solar panels, helping them generate their own clean power, and offering financial incentives for excess electricity produced. To ensure affordability, the central government provides subsidies directly deposited into beneficiaries' accounts, along with readily available concessional bank loans. The government bears up to 40 percent of the installation cost of solar panels, making solar power a viable option for many. With a national goal of equipping one crore homes with solar panels, the initiative empowers citizens and translates to potential cost savings of Rs75,000 crore per year for the government on electricity expenses.