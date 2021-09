From Audi to BMW, German brands top the bill of the world's most Instagrammed cars

The Audi Q8 is the car that people like to share the most on Instagram

Image: Courtesy Audi



B

MW, Audi and Mercedes are the car manufacturers whose models are the most popular on Instagram. Photos depicting models from these brands are the most numerous on the network, in proportion to their sales figures, with the Audi Q8 topping the bill as the most popular car on Instagram.The Audi Q8 is the car that people like to share the most on Instagram, with some 224,079 photos posted for some 36,157 sales registered worldwide—an average of more than six photos shared per car sold. It's based on this ratio that online insurance comparison site Confused.com has established its ranking.All models combined, BMW —which counts more than 60 million photos accompanied by the hashtag #BMW—proves to be the most popular automotive brand on Instagram 1. BMW2. Audi3. Mercedes4. Subaru5. Lexus6. Dodge7. Honda8. Land Rover9. Tesla10. Volvo11. Opel12. Ford13. Mazda14. Chevrolet15. Nissan16. Toyota17. Volkswagen18. Kia19. Fiat20. Renault1. Audi Q82. Land Rover Defender3. Range Rover Sport4. Dodge Challenger5. Toyota Land Cruiser6. Mini Clubman7. Audi Q38. Audi A79. Dodge Charger10. Kia Stinger11. Acura RSX12. Audi Q713. BMW X414. Ford Ranger15. Audi TT16. BMW i317. BMW X518. Peugeot 500819. BMW 6 Series20. Chevrolet CorvetteTo compile these rankings, Confused.com took into account just over 200 of the most popular car models and counted the number of hashtags about each of them. This number was then divided by the number of worldwide sales to highlight the relationship between the shared images and the cars on the road. Note that some brands, which do not share this data, were excluded from the study. Instagram hashtag data for car brands is correct as of August 17, 2021.