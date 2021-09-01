India's Olympic medallists see a 10-12x spike in the endorsement fees

Post-Tokyo 2020, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who won India’s only individual Olympic gold after Abhinav Bindra, has been signed by Gillette and MuscleBlaze and has seen a 12x spike in endorsement fees; Image: Christian Petersen/Getty Images​





Commenting on their association with Chanu, Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway India, said in a press release: “Our association with Mirabai Chanu is a natural choice. She exemplifies our values of hope, commitment, self-empowerment, healthy living; and her commitment to fitness is unparalleled. This makes her the perfect partner to further amplify our ethos of helping people live better, healthier lives.” He further added that the association is also a tribute to women leaders.

Brand association deals with athletes have also been negotiated following wins in marquee events, besides Olympics too. Sprinter Hima Das who won three medals at the Asian Games in 2018, became a star with brands like the State Bank of India and Adidas, while Dutee Chand, another sprinter who qualified for the 100 metres in Tokyo Olympics, has recently been made the brand ambassador of Senco Gold & Diamonds, a jewellery retail chain.