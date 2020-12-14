  1. Home
  2. Lists
  3. India Rich List 2020

India Rich List 2020: Gold rush for MG George Muthoot, G Rajendran

Gold-backed loan demand has surged amid a pandemic-induced cash crunch

By Anuradha Raghunathan
Published: Dec 14, 2020 05:01:06 PM IST
Updated: Dec 14, 2020 05:14:44 PM IST

m.g george muthootGeorge Muthoot's wealth rose by $1.75 bln
Image: Arjun Suresh


Related stories

The wealth of mg george Muthoot, chairman of gold-backed lending firm Muthoot Finance, rose by $1.75 billion thanks to a stock price rise of more than 60 percent since the last list. The Kochi-based lender offers loans using gold as collateral, and now holds 165 tonnes of it, worth over $10 billion. Gold-backed loan demand has surged amid a pandemic-induced cash crunch. “Many traders and small business owners who are trying to restart and get back on their feet during this pandemic are taking out gold loans,” says Muthoot, 71. . For the quarter ended June 30, Muthoot Finance saw a 16 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated loans to ₹465 billion and a 52 percent net profit rise to ₹8.6 billion.

Gold’s popularity remains strong in India. G Rajendran, who founded Chennai-based GRT Jewellers in 1964, joins this year’s the list with a $1.54 billion fortune. The 78-year-old’s company sells diamond, gold, silver and platinum jewellery.

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Riding that extra lap for the love of racing - Aakash Rajshakha
News By Numbers: How sanitation and hygiene saves time, money and lives