Can senior politicians teach executives how to lead?

How to use political strategies for positive impact in the C-suite
Though business and politics might seem like different worlds, there are increasing commonalities between leadership in these realms. As I explain in the second edition of Los Presidentes Españoles, which explores the success and failures of Spanish leaders since the return of democracy in 1978, executives can learn a lot from the strategies employed by political leaders.
After all, prime ministers and presidents are also managers. They preside over cabinets – their executive committees – through which they direct matters of the state. They often lead their political parties while simultaneously taking responsibility for the government’s performance and facing up to public opinion, which can be more turbulent and unforgiving than any stock market.
[This article is republished courtesy of INSEAD Knowledge
Copyright INSEAD 2023]