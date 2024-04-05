Beyond narcissism: How leaders can avoid the hubris trap

Throughout history, leaders have been seduced by success, leading them down a path of hubris. This ancient Greek term, literally translating to "excess", describes a state of exaggerated self-belief andarrogance.
An extreme example is Xerxes, king of the Persian Empire. Feeling invincible from past triumphs, Xerxes sought to conquer Greece. However, when a storm destroyed his bridge across the Hellespont, derailing his plans, he reacted outlandishly. Xerxes had the engineers who built the bridge beheaded and ordered his soldiers to whip the sea with chains and poke it with red hot irons. It's evident that Xerxes, blinded by overconfidence, couldn't fathom the possibility of setbacks. In essence, he was intoxicated by hubris.
