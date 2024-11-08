Seven keys to a happy retirement

Before exiting your full-time career, laying serious groundwork is essential
Nicolas, a busy senior executive, really enjoyed working in the construction industry. He knew his company had a mandatory retirement age, but he didn’t give it much thought. He figured that retirement would give him more time to perfect his golf game and travel with his wife.
On the day he retired, he was delighted to see how his colleagues had gone out of their way to celebrate his achievements. Immediately after, he embarked with his wife on a long, wonderful cruise in Southeast Asia.Unfortunately, Nicolas’s upbeat mood didn’t last upon his return. Playing golf didn’t provide the same satisfaction as making deals in the office. Deep down, he missed being at work. After a while, his former colleagues didn’t seem so interested in catching up to talk shop. Watching the news and reading the newspapers grew tedious. As his wife was busy with her own pursuits, Nicolas felt quite lonely.
Soon, Nicolas spent most of his days feeling either morose or angry. Then one morning, he killed himself. What happened? Could his suicide have been prevented?
As Nicolas’s case illustrates, retirement isn’t without its challenges. Work provides structure, purpose and meaning. Without it, we can become lost and sense a deep void. It can also become harder to maintain social connections. In addition, some retirees have financial worries. What’s more, age-related physical decline can arouse feelings of anxiety and heighten deep-seated concerns about death.
Given all these worries, it should not come as a surprise that retirement can strongly impact mental health. Various studies have shown that early retirement can cause a decline in memory and other brain functions. In all, retiring completely when we are still physically and mentally fit requires careful consideration.
Had Nicolas disengaged from work gradually, he could have explored his passions, skills and interests. He could have pursued a mix of part-time jobs, freelance work or consulting to continue using his talents. With his financial security, he could have enjoyed work-life balance.
For those in good mental and physical health, retirement need not lead to loss or withdrawal. Instead, it can be an opportunity to explore new interests and identities. As we live longer, there is no need to stick to one career. A portfolio approach, involving multiple roles, offers benefits like flexibility, variety, diverse income streams and the chance to pursue personal passions. With this in mind, here are a few suggestions:
Simultaneously, nurture strong social relationships with family and friends as those are vital for mental health. By laying this groundwork, you can enjoy the fruits of your labour while continuing to lead a purposeful and rewarding life.
[This article is republished courtesy of INSEAD Knowledge, the portal to the latest business insights and views of The Business School of the World. Copyright INSEAD 2024]