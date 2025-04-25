The hidden game: Uncovering the business of sports

The trends that characterise the world of sports — and how business can get in on the game
A nail-biting penalty shootout. A sprint title decided by mere milliseconds. A championship that comes down to the wire. From baseball to badminton, sport has a remarkable ability to unite millions of people around the world and leave them on the edge of their seats, whether they’re watching the action unfold in person or tuning in from afar.
Behind the scenes, the business of sports is much more intricate than many fans may imagine. It is a vast, complex industry that extends far beyond what is visible to spectators, driven by everything from globalisation to geopolitics to digitalisation. Below, we pull back the curtain on five key business trends that define the world of sports today.
While sports thrive on unpredictability and passion, it increasingly relies on financial support – be it in the form of private equity, venture capital, sovereign wealth funds or deep-pocketed individual investors – to grow. A prime example is the US$1.9 billion renovation of Santiago Bernabéu Stadium (football club Real Madrid’s home turf), which would have been impossible without significant external financial backing.
In the world of fashion, luxury apparel brands have been ramping up their partnerships with sports teams and individual athletes (e.g. Louis Vuitton and freestyle skier Eileen Gu; and Rolex and tennis player Carlos Alcaraz). Teams and athletes gain prestige and financial support, while luxury labels access a broader, more diverse audience and enhance their cultural relevance. Collaborations with companies in sectors such as nutrition, healthcare, music and education are also accelerating, increasing the connections and blurring the lines between sports and other industries.
Regardless of the sport, athletes, teams and leagues must now think beyond their local fan base and adapt their product to audiences across different countries and time zones. This doesn’t just entail optimising kick-off times so that as many people as possible can catch a game live. It also requires global outreach and strategically building an international presence to remain competitive.
This can be achieved through tweaking formats to adapt to other cultures and audiences; increasing the physical presence of a sport within a country, such as sending teams to play exhibition games in different regions during the off-season or nations hosting major sporting events; and initiatives to support local fan engagement.
Nowhere is this more apparent than in the United States, where investors have poured into the National Football League, the National Basketball Association (NBA) and Major League Baseball, among others. Women’s sports teams – long overshadowed by their male counterparts – are also getting in on the action, with billionaire Michele Kang recently investing millions into football clubs across the US, the United Kingdom and France.
Investment in infrastructure is also propelling the professionalisation of sports, elevating standards for training, competition and event management to lure top-tier talent and foster a culture of excellence. European football is seeing a new wave of stadium developments, with clubs including FC Barcelona, AC Milan and major Premier League teams in the UK transforming their stadiums into year-round multi-purpose entertainment hubs to propel financial growth.
Younger fans are more likely to watch highlights online or interact with athletes via social media than watch sports live. Sporting organisations are therefore using streaming and video platforms such as Twitch, TikTok and YouTube Shorts to spotlight engaging off-the-field moments – from player interviews to behind-the-scenes snippets – that resonate with a Gen Z audience.
In addition, advanced technologies and innovative data-driven methods are being deployed both on and off the field. Data analytics can provide valuable insights for improving team performance – be it AI-optimised training programmes, scouting reports and game strategies or using predictive analytics for injury prevention. On the commercial side, the technology is used to inform dynamic ticket pricing, personalise fan interactions and enhance the in-stadium experience. As a result, partnerships have flourished between sports teams and data companies (the NBA’s Golden State Warriors teaming up with Oracle and Formula One’s Aston Martin collaborating with Arm, to name a couple).
Women’s elite sports are forecasted to generate over US$1 billion annually, with the value of the US’ National Women’s Soccer League and Women's National Basketball Association projected to grow by at least US$1.6 billion over the next three years. To ensure consistent and sustainable growth, investment must be directed at the right places, including encouraging fan loyalty, player welfare, competition and allocating primetime broadcast slots.
On the environmental front, the sports industry has launched numerous initiatives to mitigate its sizeable carbon footprint and become more sustainable. For instance, the organisers of last year’s Paris Olympics pledged to halve greenhouse gas emissions compared to previous Games. The entire event was powered by renewable energy, and 95 percent of competition venues were either pre-existing or temporary, with the latter designed to reduce their impact on biodiversity.
Elsewhere, sports teams have embraced “green” stadium designs that feature solar panels and water-efficient fixtures, while Formula One is currently developing a sustainable fuel to be used in its racing cars by 2026.
In parallel to the professionalisation of the sector, investors are recognising sports as a high-potential asset class. What was once perceived primarily as a pastime has evolved into a dynamic, multifaceted industry, offering opportunities to build impactful careers and achieve even greater innovation and growth.
[This article is republished courtesy of INSEAD Knowledge, the portal to the latest business insights and views of The Business School of the World. Copyright INSEAD 2024]