Rewriting the Script of Television Commercials

Advertising has evolved from the 30-second spot to stories told in six seconds. But its essence—to capture attention—remains the same
There was a time when families gathered around the television not just for the show, but for the entire experience—the theme song, the cliffhangers, and yes, even the commercials. In the era of appointment television, ads weren’t interruptions; they were part of the ritual. They jingled their way into our memories and gave us catchphrases that became a part of everyday lingo.
But that was also an era when brands were few and ads were even fewer. A commercial break in the middle of an hour-long serial was a welcome distraction that audiences looked forward to.
And then came the age of mobile phones, streaming culture, and the meteoric rise of social media platforms—and with it, an explosion of brands vying for attention. The screen shrank, but the number of brands multiplied. In this new landscape, we no longer consumed content in sync, but in solitude, on our own time and terms. We stopped waiting for scheduled programming and started curating our own experiences.
And, parallelly, the world of advertising adapted to the rhythms of a world that no longer waits. The 30-second TV spot, once the gold standard, was being replaced by stories told in six seconds, or even six words. In reality, though, the revered commercial didn’t lose its spotlight, it simply evolved. Today, that same storytelling spirit lives on in Instagram reels, YouTube pre-rolls, branded web series, and even viral memes. The format may have shrunk, the pace may have quickened, but the heartbeat of great communication remains the same: Capture attention, evoke emotion, and build connections. We now meet ads mid-scroll, mid-swipe, mid-life. They're woven into our feeds, disguised as entertainment, or embedded into the creators we trust. The result? Advertising lost its one-size-fits-all approach and became something far more intimate, fragmented, and emotionally nuanced.
Interestingly as scrolling replaces channel surfing, attention spans keep shrinking. Today, the average person scrolls nearly two kilometres a day—navigating a digital landscape with their thumbs, not their feet. In that endless scroll lies an ocean of brands, news, messages, and moments—all competing for a fraction of attention.
The challenge? To say something meaningful in a world that barely gives you a second to speak. Picture this: Today, brands are not competing through ads, they are competing for the attention of their audiences—say, a 15-year-old on Instagram checking out what her friends are doing, what the algorithm is recommending and what her favourite influencers are saying. The message has had to get sharper, quicker, and more emotionally precise. The format has shifted, but the mission remains the same: To connect, to move, to matter.
And a TV commercial, no matter how cleverly crafted, have become a cog in the wheel of the larger brand ecosystem. Consumers today are savvier than ever. What gets their attention now isn’t a flashy jingle or celebrity endorsement—it’s a story that feels real. Human. Honest.
Audiences are looking at brands to build communities, solve real problems for them, create an identity which resonates with their value systems—be it sustainability, giving back to the community or building innovative platforms. A make-up brand is no longer just selling a lipstick. It’s selling self-expression, inclusivity, and empowerment. It’s launching shades that celebrate diverse skin tones, championing eco-conscious packaging, and collaborating with creators who redefine beauty norms. It’s starting conversations around mental health, identity, and body positivity—not just selling a product, but building a platform.
Nostalgia today has given way to relevance. In this new era, brand loyalty is built through authenticity, action, and a deep understanding of what truly matters to people. Instead of humming the jingle of a brand, audiences are not living the brand. This is a great time for creativity and now with the working with AI, the best is yet to come.
The writer is CCO Publicis Groupe South Asia and chairman, Leo South Asia