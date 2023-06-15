7 luxury yachts with the biggest price tags in the world

W

1. Dubai - $350 million

2. Motor Yacht A - $440 million

3. Topaz - $527 million

4. Azzam - $600 million

5. Streets of Monaco - $1 billion

6. Eclipse - $1.5 billion

7. History Supreme - $4.8 billion

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

hen you think yacht, one would imagine a floating palace featuring a swimming pool, jacuzzi, cinema room, luxurious suites and maybe even a dance floor. But when money is no object, they can be built with cutting-edge technology and customised finishes that can transform this luxury toy into a superyacht. Here are some of the world's most expensive yachts, according to luxury brokerage company Luxury Property.com.The Dubai is what yacht dreams are made of—a jacuzzi, helipad and a large dining room that can house 90 guests. Its swimming pool, made with handmade tiles, can hold around 115 people. But it doesn't stop there. There are plenty of activities to enjoy onboard. It features a squash court, cinema room and disco hall. If that is not impressive enough, it also comes with a submarine. Her current owner is the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.The Motor Yacht A was built by Blohm + Voss shipyard. It measures 400 feet long, making it one of the largest private yachts in the world. Phillipe Starck, the yacht’s designer, gave it a unique shape so she could blend with the sea. This superyacht boasts a 2,500 square feet master bedroom and swimming pool with a glass bottom. It also features a disco hall.Abu Dhabi tycoon Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the owner of Topaz. This beautiful floating palace is 482 feet long. It features a helicopter pad, a swimming pool, a conference room, a gymnasium, and a cinema hall. Tim Heywood and Terrance Disdale are its designers. The former worked on the exterior, while the latter designed the interior of the superyacht.Azzam was built by the German shipyard Lürssen. It measures 590 feet long and is reportedly the largest private yacht in the world. With a $600 million price tag, it features bulletproof windows in the master bedroom and is built with its own missile defence system. This impressive vessel is powered by two gas turbines and two diesel engines.The Streets of Monaco is a fitting name for this superyacht. While it is still yet to be completed, the finished product will be more like a mini version of Monaco than a yacht. It is expected to house casinos, tennis courts and even a go-kart track. There will also be a replica of the iconic Monaco Grand Prix track on the yacht and a miniature waterfall.The Eclipse measures 536 feet long and is customised with some incredible features, especially when it comes to security. This extravagant yacht houses a private defence system and bulletproof windows. Moreover, the vessel's camera detector emits lights on cameras attempting to take photos of the craft to prevent images from being taken. Some luxurious features are the two swimming pools, a disco hall and 24 guest bedrooms. Russian billionaire Rowan Abramovich is the owner of this stunning creation.The History Supreme is the crème de la crème of superyachts. The most expensive superyacht in the world is 100 feet long and made with 10,000 kilograms of pure gold and platinum. Stuart Hughes is the designer of this stunning customised creation, which includes a master bedroom that features a tyrannosaurus rex bone statue and a panoramic wall aquarium made with 24-carat gold.