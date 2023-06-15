Zoho and India's SaaS sector â€” large enterprise ambitions amid challenging times

To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  Zoho and India's SaaS sector — large enterprise ambitions amid challenging times

Zoho and India's SaaS sector — large enterprise ambitions amid challenging times

By Harichandan Arakali, Pankti Mehta Kadakia
219 Listen ins
 

Zoho said yesterday it was seeing consistent strong growth in what it calls its upmarket segment, meaning the larger customers, versus the SMB segment that historically had adopted its products. The SaaS company had said this previously in the US as well, in early May, that the upmarket segment now accounts for a third of its overall business, which is upwards of $1 billion in sales, annually. In ToThePoint today, we asked Atit Danak, a partner at Zinnov, and co-author of the consultancy's latest SaaS report, to give a sense of where India's software-as-a-service industry is headed

