A child in Gaza, a cheerleader at the TCS New York Marathon, and Guatemala's Day of the Dead: Eye-catching photos of the week

A giant panda hangs upside down from a tree in its enclosure at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, DC, on November 7, 2023, on the panda's final day of viewing before returning to China. All three of the zoo's pandas are leaving for China by the end of the year, bringing at least a temporary end to a decades-old connection between the cuddly animal and the US capital. And while the pandas' departure had been expected due to contractual obligations, many can't help but see the shift as reflective of the growing strains between Beijing and Washington.Crossing the Verrazzano-Narrows bridge, a cheerleading runner leaps at the camera during the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon, US on November 5, 2023. Around 50,000 people ran the marathon on sunday, which is not only a celebration of athletic achievement, but also of the millions of dollars raised for charities all over the worldSeveral hands attend to a Palestinian child, injured from Israeli air raids, at Nasser Medical Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza on on November 8, 2023. Heavy fighting rages in the northern Gaza Strip as Israel encircles the area, despite increasingly pressing calls for a humanitarian truce. More than 40 per cent of the dead are children after nearly four weeks of war in Gaza.French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron greet Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama and his wife Linda Rama as they attend a dinner, ahead of the Paris Peace Forum, at the Elysee Palace Paris on November 9, 2023. The Peace Forum is an annual event involving governments, NGOs and others seeking dialogue around global problems such as climate change, children’s exposure to online violence, and threats to human rights.To appeal for "Peace in the Middle East”, French skyscraper climber Alain Robert climbs the Tour TotalEnergies Coupole - the headquarters of TotalEnergies, one of the six Supermajor oil companies in the world - in the financial and business district of La Defense, France on November 6, 2023. Known as the French Spiderman, the free climber scaled the 38-storey building with bare hands and no harness, and said later “we need a ceasefire from bombarding the Gaza Strip and exterminating thousands of Palestinians under the pretext that they started the hostilities"A technical team of Delhi Pollution Control Committee inspect a non-functional anti-smog tower at Connaught Place amidst severely toxic air quality in New Delhi on November 8, 2023. Installed at the cost of 23 crore rupees, these towers have been flagged by experts, arguing that people have to remain extremely close to the smog tower to breathe clean air, and thousands of such smog towers would have to be installed across the city to bring about a change in air quality.This aerial picture shows the newly built floating solar power plant on the water that can generate 192 mega watts of peak electricity at Cirata Reservoir inWest Java, Indonesia on November 9, 2023. The $108.70 million co-operative project, developed by Indonesian government and UAE renewable energy company Masdar, is part of a drive to increase renewable energy sources and switch away from coal.The planet Venus dazzles next to the moon, before disappearing behind it, seen from L'Aquila, Italy, on November 9th, 2023. A rare and captivating event known as occultation occurred as Venus disappeared for an hour in the morning behind the moon after it formed a rare alignment, visible through a telescope, binocular or a camera’s telephoto lens.Girls dressed up as "Catrinas" pose for a picture as they visit the graves of their deceased loved ones during the Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos) festivities in Guatemala City on November 1, 2023. A tradition that honor the dead and remind the living of fragility, the festivities predates Catholic influence, originating from ancient Aztec festivals that venerated gods like Mictēcacihuātl, the powerful lady of the dead.